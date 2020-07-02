LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.

Nichole is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair worn in a bun style and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shirt and black pants. She suffers from depression.

Her family is very concerned and asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit Detective Abraham at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.