LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating at Risk Missing Person from Stevenson Ranch

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Anthony Kern. He is a 55 year-old male who was last seen on March 11, 2020 at 5:30 A.M. on the 25000 block of Steinbeck Avenue, Stevenson Ranch.

Mr. Kern is described as 5’9”, 170 lbs., hazel eyes, brown short hair, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, and orange shorts.

Mr. Kern drives a 2016 gray Ford F-150 with black wheels, CA license plate of 0FNSIV2. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Mike Rodriguez, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.