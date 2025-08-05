LASD Seeks Additional SCV Sexual Assault Victims

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are continuing their investigation into the sexual assault of two separate female adults by 41-year-old Luis Humberto Chinchilla Mejia.

Between March 3, 2024, and May 17, 2024, Mejia targeted one female on Sierra Highway and Avenue R-8, in Palmdale, and another female in the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road, Stevensons Ranch.

Both females were lured into his vehicle and sexually assaulted.

Detectives believe there might be additional victims, based on the nature of the offenses.

The cases were filed at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Mejia was arrested on Aug. 1, 2025, and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Mejia’s bail is set at $1,200,000.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau is tasked with investigating the sexual and physical abuse of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple APP Store or by using the website http:///acrimestoppers.org.

