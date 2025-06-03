LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Castaic Paddleboarder

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Espiridion Philip Camez, a Hispanic male who is 61 years old.

Camez, a resident of Los Angeles county, was last seen with a friend while paddleboarding near the 32000 block of Castaic Lake Drive in the city of Castaic. Camez’s paddleboard has been recovered, but investigators are still searching the area for his whereabouts with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau-Emergency Services Detail. It is believed that he may not have been wearing a life jacket at the time of his disappearance while on the water.

Camez was last contacted on Sunday, June 1, at 12:30 p.m. There is concern for Camez’s well-being.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

