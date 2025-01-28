LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Steven Szczerbaty. He is a 74-year-old male White who was last seen on Jan. 27, at 4 p.m., on the 26800 block of Sierra Highway, in the city of Santa Clarita.

\Szczerbaty is 5’ 04” tall, 180 lbs. with gray hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a brown Levis leather jacket and brown flat cap.

Szczerbaty suffers from bipolar disorder and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

