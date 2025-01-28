LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

|
Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has announced the start of its grant funded watershed education program at McGrath Elementary School.
From Feb. 22 through March 2, the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, will present a new opera by California State University, Northridge emeritus music professor Daniel Kessner. The opera shines light on the lives of members of a Japanese American family and their friends while imprisoned in a US internment camp during World War II.
Attend the Aerospace & Defense Forum, Santa Clarita Valley Chapter January Excellence in Leadership Mixer on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5-7 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a sweeping plan to accelerate recovery efforts and ensure equitable support for thousands of residents and small businesses affected by the unprecedented Eaton and Palisades Wildfires this month.
The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $67,000 in 2024, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.
Applications for the 2025 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Steven Szczerbaty. He is a 74-year-old male White who was last seen on Jan. 27, at 4 p.m., on the 26800 block of Sierra Highway, in the city of Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons men's golf claimed its first tournament victory of the season after seeing four players finish top four in the individual standings in a dominant outing at the 2025 Pt. Conception Invitational played at La Purisima Golf Course on Monday, Jan. 27.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” juried exhibition, which will be on view at City Hall.
On Friday, Jan. 24 College of the Canyons women's tennis started its 2025 campaign with a road trip to Mt. San Antonio College, eventually falling 7-2 to the host Mounties.
The College of the Canyons football program will host its third annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 8, as part the annual "Big Game" weekend.
Nominations for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards will be accepted until Jan. 31. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
1850
- Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story
]
The College of the Canyons Foundation in response to the Los Angeles wildfires have created the Cougars Care Emergency Fund to help COC students who have lost everything.
Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a welfare check at a local residence on the 2400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Two females were found dead at the scene.
The MAIN and Front Row Center presents the original play by Lee Clarke, "Disconnect", Friday Feb. 21 thru Sunday, Feb. 23 at 24266 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Monday, Feb. 3. with a special dinner for the board and staff at 5:15 p.m.
The track teams at The Master's University started their season at the 2025 OIDFE meet on Friday, Jan. 24 at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College in Claremont. Multiple athletes hit the NAIA Indoor standards and set personal bests.
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Mats & Mimosa" workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Freshman Quincy Phillips dropped a career-high 31 points and picked up his first collegiate double-double to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 83-71 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the following update of the Hughes Fire as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan 27.
Boy Scout of America Troop 583 will host a "Get Outside Day" event, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Valley Trails Camp, 30910 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Kelly Mathiesen had a career-high 21 points and Bella Forker a career-high six blocks to help lift The Master's University women's basketball team to a 74-51 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Feb. 2.
