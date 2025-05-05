LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Lance Chavez.

Chavez was last seen on Sunday, May 4, at 10:30 p.m., on the 24400 block of Marzal Street in the city of Santa Clarita.

Chavez is described as a 38-year-old male Hispanic adult, 5’07”, 165 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants. It is believed that he may be riding a black bicycle.

Chavez suffers from depression and anxiety. His family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Person Detail at (323)890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

