LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

Santa Clarita Valley Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has announced that the 2025 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Jade Meichtry.
Online registration will begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department featured in the summer edition of the Santa Clarita "Seasons" magazine.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 19 to Saturday, May 24.
The California Transportation Commission has allocated nearly $1.7 billion to help improve safety, increase mobility for all users and strengthen the state highway system.
Santa Clarita’s long-standing connection to the film industry takes center stage once again as the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival returns on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking the public’s assistance locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Keith Gant.
1851
- San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story
]
1978
- Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story
]
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 26, 10 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, in Newhall.
California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans and active and reserve military members by offering free admission to 142 participating state park units on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.
1993
- Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story
]
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, May 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles Dodgers Neighborhood Camps return to the Santa Clarita Valley Monday-Wednesday, July 14-16. These baseball and softball camps offer young athletes the opportunity to have fun, learn new skills and grow within the community.
Get ready for an unforgettable night of cars, music, food and community spirit at WiSH Education Foundation’s Third Annual WiSH Upon A Car Showcase. This highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, May 31 and needs volunteers for a variety of positions.
Despite a devastating wildfire season that destroyed thousands of homes and scorched wide swaths of Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang released the May 15 Forecast for the 2025 Assessment Roll, projecting a 3.25% increase in taxable property values over 2024.
On Wednesday, May 14, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proposal to eliminate costly red tape and litigious delays for the Delta Conveyance Project while maintaining environmental protections.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Assistant Sheriff Jason Skeen kicked off the 50th Annual Memorial Torch Relay Run on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. on the front steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.
The Castaic Union School District has announced the Castaic Middle School Spring Music Showcase will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 29 at Castaic Middle School.
The city of Santa Clarita is rolling out the big screen once again for City Cinemas, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm, beginning Friday, June 27.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 20, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hold a public hearing on the Newhall Avenue Mixed Use Project, consisting of 106 multifamily units and 4,000 square feet of commercial floor area.
The Master's men's golf team member Jonathan Larson has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 NAIA Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Workday.
The city of Santa Clarita presents its newest art exhibition, “Beyond the Desk,” on view now through Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has announced the 2025 Congressional Art Competition winners for the 27th California Congressional District.
Mission Opera, the Santa Clarita Valley’s opera company, will close its seventh season with the timeless opera "Tosca" by Giacomo Puccini.
