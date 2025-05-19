LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking the public’s assistance locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Keith Gant.

He was last contacted on Thursday, May 15.

Gant is described as a 38-year-old White male, 5’07”, 150 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes, beard with a tattoo on his left cheek, chest, left wrist and right arm.

Gant is diagnosed with a mental illness. His family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about Gant’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Person Detail at (323)890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

