Today in
S.C.V. History
May 19
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
| Sunday, May 19, 2024
Missing Santa Clarita Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Arian Jaquez Otey. He is a 25 year old Black male, who was last contacted on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m.   

Otey is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in a rehabilitation center in Santa Clarita.

Otey’s loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for your help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Missing Santa Clarita Man Flyer
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
