LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Arian Jaquez Otey. He is a 25 year old Black male, who was last contacted on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Otey is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in a rehabilitation center in Santa Clarita.
Otey’s loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for your help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.