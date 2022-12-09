LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

UPDATE: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising Sandra Leinett Adair has been found.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Sandra Leinett Adair, a.k.a. “Grandma.” She is a 71-year-old female Black who was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022 at 4 p.m. on the 26000 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita.
Adair is 5’8” tall, 245 lbs, gray hair styled in braids, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and black/white checkered pants.
She has been diagnosed with dementia and is legally blind.
Her family is concerned with her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
UPDATE: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising Sandra Leinett Adair has been found. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Sandra Leinett Adair, a.k.a. “Grandma.”
Given a rise in respiratory illnesses and the increase from medium to high levels of flu across the state, the California Department of Public Health is expanding its no-cost testing program for COVID-19 to include flu testing at the state’s COVID-19 testing sites.
If you love nature and want to learn more about the natural areas of the Santa Clarita Valley consider volunteering to become a Docent Naturalist for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Considered a versatile player who can both pitch and contribute in the field, Matt Lloyd is a local product from West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita. Lloyd has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for The Master's University Mustangs baseball team.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union School District recognized three Hart District high school marching bands as Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Division Champions.
UPDATE: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising Sandra Leinett Adair has been found. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Sandra Leinett Adair, a.k.a. “Grandma.”
On a night that Jordan Starr not only moved into fourth place all-time in career assists but also scored his 1,000th career point, The Master's University men's basketball team beat the Bethesda Flames 106-86 in a non-conference game at The MacArthur Center.
Travis Preston, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater dean and CalArts Center for New Performance executive artistic director, has been named to the Artistic Committee of the Wuzhen Theatre Festival.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.