LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

UPDATE: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising Sandra Leinett Adair has been found.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Sandra Leinett Adair, a.k.a. “Grandma.” She is a 71-year-old female Black who was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022 at 4 p.m. on the 26000 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita.

Adair is 5’8” tall, 245 lbs, gray hair styled in braids, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and black/white checkered pants.

She has been diagnosed with dementia and is legally blind.

Her family is concerned with her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

