1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Valencia Man
| Friday, Apr 18, 2025
Michael Scott crop

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Michael Brandon Scott.

Scott, a resident of Los Angeles County who was last seen on April 17, 2025 at 5 p.m., on the 24000 block of Mira Vista Street, in Valencia.

Hw is described as a 48-year-old male White, 5’09”, 160 lbs., with gray balding hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and is believed to be traveling in his white 4-door Tesla with California license plate number 9FFZ921.

Scott suffers from depression and his family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Michael Scott
