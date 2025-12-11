LASD Seeks Info on Recovered Ceremonial Brass Bell

On Nov. 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recovered an item which appears to be a large ceremonial brass bell.

The bell was recovered during a search warrant operation. Based on its appearance, size, and weight, investigators believe it was likely stolen for its non-ferrous metal composition and potential scrap value.

The LASD is seeking additional identifying information for this item to assist with this investigation, as well as to return it to its owner.

If you recognize this item or can provide any information regarding its ownership or possible theft, contact the Major Crimes Bureau Metro Detail, (562)946-7893.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or visit on-line at www.p3tips.com.

