LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Teresa Williams.

She was last seen on Sept. 27, on the 25000 block of Avenida Dorena, in the unincorporated area of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Williams is described as a 32-year-old white female, 5 feet tall, 162 lbs. with brown hair, hazel eyes and a scar on her abdomen. She was last seen wearing two fake diamond rings, an Apple Watch and a cross necklace.

She has a cognitive impairment, a mental health disorder and her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

