LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Phillip Anthony Sanders.

Sanders was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at approximately 4 p.m., in the city of Santa Clarita.

He is described as a 52-year-old male Black adult, 6’03”, 280 lbs., bald, with brown eyes. He has a possible destination of the city of Compton.

Sanders’ family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

