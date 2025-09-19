LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Morgan Gross.

Gross was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 7:45 p.m. on the 27900 block of Red Pine Court in the city of Santa Clarita.

Gross is described as a 40-year-old White male, 5’08”, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans. He is believed to be traveling in a new silver 2024 Ford F150 (no license plate available).

His family is concerned for his well-being as he suffers from a mental disorder.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

