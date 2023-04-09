LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Castaic Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Milton Eduardo Kingsli Nunez, Jr. He is an 18 year-old male Hispanic who was last seen on April 3 at noon on the 9600 block of Hunstock Street in Castaic.
Nunez, Jr. is 5’11” tall, 200 lbs, brown curly shoulder length hair with brown eyes. He has freckles on his cheecks and scars on his hands. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.
His family is concerned with his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
