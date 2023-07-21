LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, Lauren Nicole Roberts.

She is an 18-year-old female White who was last seen on the 29000 block of Black Pine Way in the city of Santa Clarita on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Roberts is 5’06”, 110 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweats and a backpack.

She is diagnosed with depression, autism and anxiety. Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

