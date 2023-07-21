LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, Lauren Nicole Roberts.
She is an 18-year-old female White who was last seen on the 29000 block of Black Pine Way in the city of Santa Clarita on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Roberts is 5’06”, 110 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweats and a backpack.
She is diagnosed with depression, autism and anxiety. Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
The city of Santa Clarita Public Library is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Reading Finale event to be held Saturday, July 29 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for Sunday, July 23. Warnings issued to protect pets and people.
"Fiddler on the Roof" returns to the Santa Clarita Regional Theater at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning Saturday, July 22 and will run Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.
The city of Santa Clarita Public Library is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Reading Finale event to be held Saturday, July 29 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up and Environmental Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River; one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for Sunday, July 23. Warnings issued to protect pets and people.
"Fiddler on the Roof" returns to the Santa Clarita Regional Theater at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning Saturday, July 22 and will run Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.
Be a part of the solution and join the Valley Industry Association and VIA Education Foundation in mentoring today's high school students to prepare them for their future. VIA is in need of 75 to 100 business leaders to act as facilitators for its Connection to Success conferences.
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Citing SCV Water’s sophisticated management and diversified water portfolio, as well as the ability to maintain strong debt service coverage and operating reserves, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded or affirmed the Agency’s credit ratings at the AA+ level for a number of bonds and senior-lien certificates of participation (COPs)
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The California Supreme Court breathed new life Monday into a lawsuit that accuses Aetna of having fired or threatened to fire physicians who referred patients to out-of-network providers.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.