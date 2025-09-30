LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country 14-Year-Old

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating critical missing juvenile Jaxton Donnelly.

He is a 14-year-old male Asian who was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 30, on the 25000 block of Hidden Willow Circle, in Canyon Country.

Donnelly is 5’07,” 137 lbs, black hair, brown eyes.

The missing person was at his residence and is presumed to have left in a vehicle described as a 2003 white GMC Sierra (CA License Plate 770GAG) at approximately 2:45 a.m.

There are no known possible destinations. Detectives are concerned for the missing person’s well-being. Any information, please contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (6477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

