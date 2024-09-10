LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Canyon Country Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Harlie Jack.

She is a 21-year-old female White who was last seen on Sept. 9, at 12:21 p.m., on the 27300 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

Jack is 5’09”, 150lbs with burgundy-red hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of “R 10/13/65-7/6/22” on her left arm.. She was last seen wearing white ripped jeans and a black tank top.

Jack’s family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...