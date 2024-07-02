header image

July 2
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Man Missing from Canyon Country
| Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024

Tim Paul HoodThe Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Tim Paul Hood, a resident of Los Angeles County. He is a 65-year-old male White, who was last seen on Monday, July 1, 2024 at 4 p.m., on the 28600 block of Macklin Avenue, in Canyon Country.

Hood is 6’02”, 220 lbs. with gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He suffers from depression.

He is known to drive a 2010 white Honda Accord with California license plate number 6NVD413.

Hood was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, gray slacks and black crocks. Hood’s family is concerned for his well-being and is asking the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Missing Person Unit, Detective S. Rincon at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
