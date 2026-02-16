LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Mary Hellen Paigen.

She is an 87-year-old Hispanic female who was last seen on Feb. 15, 2026, at 11 a.m., on the 18100 block of Sundowner Way, in Canyon Country.

Mary is 5’04”, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue Christmas sweater and black pants. Ms. Paigen is believed to be traveling in her 2001 Toyota Camry, CA license plate #4PFW442. Ms. Paigen has health conditions and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

