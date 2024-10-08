LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Nawal Ilene Halo. She is a 22 year-old female White who was last contacted on Oct. 7, on the 19300 block of Fairweather Street in Canyon Country.

Halo is 5’02” tall, 200lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, long black skirt and brown “UGG” boots.

She suffers from a mental health disorder.

Halo’s family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

