LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Canyon Country woman.
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.
Trent Rickard scored his first career hat trick as The Master's men's soccer team defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 5 at Reese Field in Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Though each Foothill League varsity football team has one bye week during league play, which confuses the win and loss totals comparison at any time, there is some separation beginning to show – and things should become a bit clearer after Golden Valley meets Valencia this week.
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement, in collaboration with COC's Golden Z Club, invites the community to attend the Non-Profit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently completed a water service line inventory within its service area to document the material of the water service pipeline and fittings that come from the water meter to just outside of homes and businesses.
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe.
Circle of Hope is painting the town pink in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
1849
- Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story
]
2000
- Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story
] [Rockwell story
]
1970
- College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story
]
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures in the triple digits have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 7.
Eclipse Theatre LA presents Ray Bradbury’s "Something Wicked This Way Comes," an adaptation of the classic novel by the legendary science fiction and horror author, on select dates in October in Old Town Newhall.
October is National Women's Small Business Month and to celebrate Los Angeles County Fifth District Superviser Kathryn Barger honored three Fifth District small business owners at the Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Dr. Jason Wright, an astronomy and astrophysics professor at Penn State, will present “Intelligent Ways to Search for Extraterrestrials” at the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 Star Party on Friday, Nov. 1.
The city of Santa Clarita will present the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show weekend showings from Friday, Oct. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, in open session beginning at 6 p.m.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently honored Donna Deutchman, the retired Chief Executive Officer of Homes 4 Families, a non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to helping veterans and their families attain affordable housing
The award-winning Hart High School dance team is hosting a youth clinic on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2-4:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. The event is open to boys and girls ages 4-18 and no previous dance experience is required.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has announced voters can expect to start receiving their ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election in the mail within the next few days.
The United States Department of Justice has announced federal and local law enforcement have arrested 42 members and associates of the SFV Peckerwoods, a San Fernando Valley-based white supremacist street gang, on a 76-count federal grand jury indictment.
