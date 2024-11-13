LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Rene Antonio Leon.

He is a 41-year-old, Hispanic male who was last seen on Sept. 11, at 2:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Railroad Avenue, in newhall.

Leon is 6’00” tall, 200 lbs., with short brown hair, brown eyes and beard. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, attention Detective R. Sanchez at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

