LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Man
| Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
Water drop


Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Rene Antonio Leon.

He is a 41-year-old, Hispanic male who was last seen on Sept. 11, at 2:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Railroad Avenue, in newhall.

Leon is 6’00” tall, 200 lbs., with short brown hair, brown eyes and beard. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, attention Detective R. Sanchez at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
College of the Canyons announced it was one of 25 winners to receive a 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence for its Open For Antiracism Project.
FULL STORY...
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Child Passenger Safety Campaign
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Child Passenger Safety Campaign
In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
College of the Canyons announced it was one of 25 winners to receive a 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence for its Open For Antiracism Project.
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
Nov. 14: Harvest Festival Fall Fun at County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Harvest Festival, taking place from Nov. 14 to 26.
Nov. 14: Harvest Festival Fall Fun at County Parks
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
Sun Princess Debuts New Holiday Experiences
The newly launched Sun Princess brings an exciting lineup of first-ever holiday experiences to the high seas, transforming its decks into a festive paradise for the season.
Sun Princess Debuts New Holiday Experiences
Marcia Mayeda | Winter, Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
I think we’re all glad that the extreme heat of the past few months here in southern California has passed, and we are now enjoying some beautiful fall days.
Marcia Mayeda | Winter, Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Child Passenger Safety Campaign
In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Child Passenger Safety Campaign
Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience. 
Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 17.
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers.
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
They made it hard on themselves, but The Master's University's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in the final match of the season to win the GSAC Women's Volleyball regular season championship on Friday, Nov. 8.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Speeding and aggressive driving are ongoing challenges on California roadways.
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes.
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
