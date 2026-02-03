LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Lissette Lopez.

She is a 34-year-old Hispanic female who was last seen on Jan. 31, at 5:12 a.m., on the 24300 block of Lyons Avenue, in the city of Newhall.

Lissette is 5’04”, 180 lbs., with black hair possibly in a bun and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt and black pants. Lissette has a mental health condition and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...