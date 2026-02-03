header image

February 3
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
| Monday, Feb 2, 2026
missing person lissette

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Lissette Lopez.

She is a 34-year-old Hispanic female who was last seen on Jan. 31, at 5:12 a.m., on the 24300 block of Lyons Avenue, in the city of Newhall.

Lissette is 5’04”, 180 lbs., with black hair possibly in a bun and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt and black pants. Lissette has a mental health condition and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
<strong>1998</strong> - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/fema030398.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9805t.jpg" alt="winter storm" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
<strong>2015</strong> - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2755.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2755.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2755t.jpg" alt="Shane Vereen" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
<strong>1943</strong> - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/marylynnwinkler1943.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/marylynnwinkler1943.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/marylynnwinkler_young.jpg" alt="Marylynn Winkler Butters" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
