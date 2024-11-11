header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 11
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
| Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
Susan Emrick missing newhall crop

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Susan Lynn Emrick.

She is a 66-year-old White female who was last seen on Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., on the 24400 block of Leonard Tree Lane, in Newhall.   

Emrick is 5’5″, 140lbs, with gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink plaid shirt, gray pants and black sandals.

She is known to drive a 2017 white Honda Fit SUV with California license plate number DP050WV. Emrick’s family is concerned for her well-being.

Emrick is medication dependent. Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Susan Emrick missing newhall
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an At-Risk Missing Newhall woman who was last seen on Nov. 5.
FULL STORY...
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Friday Evening
Friday, Nov 8, 2024
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Friday Evening
Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Friday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 12: Saugus Speedway Project, Garbage Fees, on City Council Agenda
Friday, Nov 8, 2024
Nov. 12: Saugus Speedway Project, Garbage Fees, on City Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an At-Risk Missing Newhall woman who was last seen on Nov. 5.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Friday Evening
Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Friday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Friday Evening
Nov. 12: Saugus Speedway Project, Garbage Fees, on City Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 12: Saugus Speedway Project, Garbage Fees, on City Council Agenda
Nov. 23: Community Beautification Day
Want to make a difference in your community? Gather your friends and family for a rewarding day of giving back at the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Beautification Day in Saugus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-noon for this cleanup and beautification day.
Nov. 23: Community Beautification Day
Nov. 13-15: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic Wednesday night, Nov. 13 through Friday night, Nov. 15 for asphalt and concrete paving and box culvert construction.
Nov. 13-15: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Dec. 15: Inaugural Metrolink Holiday Express Train
Step into a world of holiday fun! The city of Santa Clarita will partner with Metrolink to offer Santa Clarita residents a new, unique and festive activity this holiday season.
Dec. 15: Inaugural Metrolink Holiday Express Train
2024 Economic Outlook Book Available From SCVEDC
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with economist Dr. Mark Schniepp, releases the Economic Outlook Book.
2024 Economic Outlook Book Available From SCVEDC
Nov. 21: COC Scholarly Presentation Will Explore Juvenile Incarceration
College of the Canyons professors Katie Coleman and Mehgen Andrade will deliver the scholarly presentation “Behind Bars: Forfeiting our Children” 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Nov. 21: COC Scholarly Presentation Will Explore Juvenile Incarceration
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Dec. 2: Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event
The Child & Family Center has announced its Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event Monday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 2: Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event
Nov. 21: All For Kids Offering Virtual Orientations for National Adoption Month
All For Kids is celebrating National Adoption Month by seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Nov. 21: All For Kids Offering Virtual Orientations for National Adoption Month
Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library
Did you know that our local Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you’re planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Santa Clarita Public Library is here to support your journey.
Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library
Nov. 10: Child & Family Center, First Presbyterian Church Collab for Workshops
Parents and caregivers are invited to Empowered Families Workshops hosted by the Child & Family Center’s Prevention and Outreach team in collaboration with First Presbyterian Church of Newhall beginning 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 with a workshop on Social Media and mental health.
Nov. 10: Child & Family Center, First Presbyterian Church Collab for Workshops
Samuel Dixon Awarded 1.1 Million Grant for SUD Program
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced that it was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to add new services that will include substance use disorder treatment programs.
Samuel Dixon Awarded 1.1 Million Grant for SUD Program
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will host its annual holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
Nov. 21: Salt Creek Grille, Veteran Services Collaborative Host Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced the "Bringing it Home" fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d'oeuvre event hosted by Salt Creek Grille, will be held Thursday, Nov. 21.
Nov. 21: Salt Creek Grille, Veteran Services Collaborative Host Fundraiser
USPS Announces Holiday Mailing, Shipping Dates
The U.S. Postal Service announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for holiday mail and packages. The following are recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
USPS Announces Holiday Mailing, Shipping Dates
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy Location Closes Due to Power Shutoffs
Due to projected power shutoffs related to the current wind advisory, the Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy location, will be closed for in-person services beginning 5 pm Wednesday
Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy Location Closes Due to Power Shutoffs
Upcoming Lane Closures on McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Wednesday, November 13, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.
Upcoming Lane Closures on McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road
SCVNews.com