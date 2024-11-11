LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Susan Lynn Emrick.

She is a 66-year-old White female who was last seen on Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., on the 24400 block of Leonard Tree Lane, in Newhall.

Emrick is 5’5″, 140lbs, with gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink plaid shirt, gray pants and black sandals.

She is known to drive a 2017 white Honda Fit SUV with California license plate number DP050WV. Emrick’s family is concerned for her well-being.

Emrick is medication dependent. Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

