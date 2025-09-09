header image

1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
| Tuesday, Sep 9, 2025
Bruce Landsman crop

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Bruce Arthur Landsman.

He is a 72 year-old male White who was last seen on Sept. 9, at 8:30 a.m., at his residence on the 19600 block of Monarch Ridge Lane Drive in the city of Santa Clarita.

Landsman is 6’00” tall, 160lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Landsman suffers from dementia and seizures. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for your help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Volunteer for 2025 Santa Clarita Make a Difference Day
Tuesday, Sep 9, 2025
Volunteer for 2025 Santa Clarita Make a Difference Day
On Saturday, Oct. 25, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to roll up their sleeves and join their neighbors for Make a Difference Day, an annual tradition of community service that brings people together to give back in meaningful ways.
FULL STORY...
Join the 2025 Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge
Tuesday, Sep 9, 2025
Join the 2025 Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge
Grab your hiking shoes and get ready to explore Santa Clarita’s 40th park. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the annual Hiking Challenge at William S. Hart Park.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Review Arts Master Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. to discuss the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan Culmination Report and other issues.
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Review Arts Master Plan
Saugus District Schools Earn America’s Healthiest Schools Honors
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1,120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
Saugus District Schools Earn America’s Healthiest Schools Honors
Volunteer for 2025 Santa Clarita Make a Difference Day
On Saturday, Oct. 25, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to roll up their sleeves and join their neighbors for Make a Difference Day, an annual tradition of community service that brings people together to give back in meaningful ways.
Volunteer for 2025 Santa Clarita Make a Difference Day
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber Sixth Annual Health, Wellness Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the details of its Sixth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m.
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber Sixth Annual Health, Wellness Forum
Join the 2025 Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge
Grab your hiking shoes and get ready to explore Santa Clarita’s 40th park. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the annual Hiking Challenge at William S. Hart Park.
Join the 2025 Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge
Cougars Get State Preview with Run at Crush Invitational
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual Crush Invitational meet hosted by Clovis Community College on Saturday, Sept. 6, with the Cougars using the opportunity to gain a preview of the course that will host the 3C2A State Championships in November.
Cougars Get State Preview with Run at Crush Invitational
No. 20 Canyons Handed 17-13 Road Loss at No. 6 El Camino
No. 20 College of the Canyons football suffered a 17-13 road loss to No. 6 El Camino College on Sept. 6, with the Cougars nearly overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit despite committing five turnovers in the game.
No. 20 Canyons Handed 17-13 Road Loss at No. 6 El Camino
Canyons Gets 3-1 Road Win at Fullerton
College of the Canyons women's soccer captured its first road win of the season, taking a 3-1 result at host Fullerton College on Friday, Sept. 5.
Canyons Gets 3-1 Road Win at Fullerton
Last Tune-Ups for SCV Football
Most of the SCV’s football teams are struggling so far this year in their non-conference or non-league games. In fact, this past weekend we only had three winners out of 10 teams. But we have full confidence in better results to come.
Last Tune-Ups for SCV Football
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Sept. 27: TASC Fall Festival on the Farm
The Adult Skills Center will host Fall Festival on the Farm, Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
Sept. 27: TASC Fall Festival on the Farm
Sept. 11: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Sept. 11: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Sept. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Sept. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:00 p.m.
Sept. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
COC Registration Open for Fall Short-Term Classes
Students who missed the start of the semester still have time to enroll at College of the Canyons. More than 455 late-start classes are available for the Fall 2025 semester.
COC Registration Open for Fall Short-Term Classes
Sept. 27-28: Native American Day Art Showcase at AV Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate California Native American Day with an Art Showcase on 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 27-28.
Sept. 27-28: Native American Day Art Showcase at AV Indian Museum
Schiavo Launches Tax Relief Website for Families Impacted by Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced the launch of a tax relief website for families impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo Launches Tax Relief Website for Families Impacted by Landfill
Aug. 8-13: Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 8 to Saturday, Sept. 13.
Aug. 8-13: Six Productions Filming in SCV
Whitesides Joins Effort to Ban Members of Congress from Trading Stocks
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) announced he has joined the Restore Trust in Congress Act, bipartisan legislation that would ban members of Congress and their families from owning individual stocks or engaging in insider trading.
Whitesides Joins Effort to Ban Members of Congress from Trading Stocks
Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down
With students back in school and families enjoying the last weeks of summer, safe, well-maintained roads matter more than ever.
Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down
The Master’s Women’s Soccer Gets First Win of Season
Maddy Traylor scored two goals and added an assist as The Master's University women's soccer team defeated the University of La Verne 3-0 Saturday, Sept. 6 on Reese Field.
The Master’s Women’s Soccer Gets First Win of Season
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Win
The Master's University women's volleyball team improved to 8-1 with its win over Arizona Christian University Saturday, Sept. 6 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Open GSAC Play with Win
TMU Men’s Soccer Falls on the Road to Oxy
Trent Rickard scored two goals as The Master's University (0-1) men's soccer squad opened its season with a 5-2 loss to Occidental College Friday, Sept. 5 in Los Angeles.
TMU Men’s Soccer Falls on the Road to Oxy
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
