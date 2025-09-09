LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. to discuss the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan Culmination Report and other issues.
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1,120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing Santa Clarita man.
On Saturday, Oct. 25, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to roll up their sleeves and join their neighbors for Make a Difference Day, an annual tradition of community service that brings people together to give back in meaningful ways.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the details of its Sixth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m.
Grab your hiking shoes and get ready to explore Santa Clarita’s 40th park. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the annual Hiking Challenge at William S. Hart Park.
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual Crush Invitational meet hosted by Clovis Community College on Saturday, Sept. 6, with the Cougars using the opportunity to gain a preview of the course that will host the 3C2A State Championships in November.
No. 20 College of the Canyons football suffered a 17-13 road loss to No. 6 El Camino College on Sept. 6, with the Cougars nearly overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit despite committing five turnovers in the game.
College of the Canyons women's soccer captured its first road win of the season, taking a 3-1 result at host Fullerton College on Friday, Sept. 5.
Most of the SCV’s football teams are struggling so far this year in their non-conference or non-league games. In fact, this past weekend we only had three winners out of 10 teams. But we have full confidence in better results to come.
1945
Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins
]
The Adult Skills Center will host Fall Festival on the Farm, Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Sept. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:00 p.m.
Students who missed the start of the semester still have time to enroll at College of the Canyons. More than 455 late-start classes are available for the Fall 2025 semester.
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate California Native American Day with an Art Showcase on 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 27-28.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced the launch of a tax relief website for families impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 8 to Saturday, Sept. 13.
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) announced he has joined the Restore Trust in Congress Act, bipartisan legislation that would ban members of Congress and their families from owning individual stocks or engaging in insider trading.
With students back in school and families enjoying the last weeks of summer, safe, well-maintained roads matter more than ever.
Maddy Traylor scored two goals and added an assist as The Master's University women's soccer team defeated the University of La Verne 3-0 Saturday, Sept. 6 on Reese Field.
The Master's University women's volleyball team improved to 8-1 with its win over Arizona Christian University Saturday, Sept. 6 in The MacArthur Center.
Trent Rickard scored two goals as The Master's University (0-1) men's soccer squad opened its season with a 5-2 loss to Occidental College Friday, Sept. 5 in Los Angeles.
1946
Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School
]
