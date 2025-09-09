LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Bruce Arthur Landsman.

He is a 72 year-old male White who was last seen on Sept. 9, at 8:30 a.m., at his residence on the 19600 block of Monarch Ridge Lane Drive in the city of Santa Clarita.

Landsman is 6’00” tall, 160lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Landsman suffers from dementia and seizures. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for your help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

