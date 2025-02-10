LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Adam Woo. He is a 31-years-old male Asian, he was last seen on the 28000 block of Hidden Hills Drive in the city of Santa Clarita on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Woo is 5’06”, 115lbs with black eyes, short black hair, clean shaven face. Last worn clothing is unknown.

It is believed he is traveling in a black 2008 Volvo SUV (CA/6BYP408).

There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

