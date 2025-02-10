header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 9
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
| Sunday, Feb 9, 2025
Missing Adam Monroe crop

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Adam Woo. He is a 31-years-old male Asian, he was last seen on the 28000 block of Hidden Hills Drive in the city of Santa Clarita on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Woo is 5’06”, 115lbs with black eyes, short black hair, clean shaven face. Last worn clothing is unknown.

It is believed he is traveling in a black 2008 Volvo SUV (CA/6BYP408).

There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Missing Adam Monroe
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Sunday, Feb 9, 2025
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person.
FULL STORY...
Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, March 2, customers in Santa Clarita Valley can donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less store.
FULL STORY...
Holiday Light Tour Recap, Golden Ticket Giveaway Winner
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
Holiday Light Tour Recap, Golden Ticket Giveaway Winner
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a recap of the stats for another successful Holiday Light Tour, which brought joy and holiday cheer to residents and visitors alike.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, March 2, customers in Santa Clarita Valley can donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less store.
Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club
Feb. 12: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Feb. 12: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meeting
Feb. 13: Castaic School Board to Receive Chiquita Canyon Landfill Update
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 13: Castaic School Board to Receive Chiquita Canyon Landfill Update
March 9: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Serenade’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is currently in its 25th anniversary season celebrating its mission to bring fine choral music to the Santa Clarita Valley community.
March 9: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Silver Serenade’
Feb. 11: City Council to Negotiate Land Purchases
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session to negotiate the purchase of parcels of land at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Feb. 11: City Council to Negotiate Land Purchases
Jan. 12: COC Board Considers 2025 Goals, Affordable Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
Jan. 12: COC Board Considers 2025 Goals, Affordable Student Housing
Feb. 14: Sweet Hearts Skate Event at The Cube
The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia will offer a special Valentine’s Day Sweet Hearts Skate on Friday, Feb. 14.
Feb. 14: Sweet Hearts Skate Event at The Cube
Feb. 14-16: ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’ at The MAIN
Broken Leg Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the critically-acclaimed play, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," written by Christopher Durang. Durang is a master of comedy and winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play.
Feb. 14-16: ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’ at The MAIN
Feb. 27: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Tom Cole
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Director of Economic Development of city of Santa Clarita, Tom Cole, Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Tom Cole
SCVEDC Names Natalie Vowell New VP of Business
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that Natalie Vowell will assume the new Vice President of Business Development position for the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCVEDC Names Natalie Vowell New VP of Business
Feb. 11: SCORE Scholarship Sign-Up Event
The Child & Family Center’s Pathways to Recovery Program, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host a special SCORE Scholarship Program sign-up event on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. in the Child & Family lobby.
Feb. 11: SCORE Scholarship Sign-Up Event
Holiday Light Tour Recap, Golden Ticket Giveaway Winner
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a recap of the stats for another successful Holiday Light Tour, which brought joy and holiday cheer to residents and visitors alike.
Holiday Light Tour Recap, Golden Ticket Giveaway Winner
March 20: SENSES Returns to Old Town Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of SENSES Block Party to Main Street in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District for another year of high-energy fun. SENSES is held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month starting March 20.
March 20: SENSES Returns to Old Town Newhall
La Mesa Junior High Earns Recognition for Counseling Program
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the La Mesa Junior High School Counseling Department has been designated a Recognized American School Counselor Association Model Program.
La Mesa Junior High Earns Recognition for Counseling Program
Sweo Alvarado Named COC Interim Assistant Superintendent/VP of Instruction
Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, former dean of instruction at Pasadena City College, has been named interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons.
Sweo Alvarado Named COC Interim Assistant Superintendent/VP of Instruction
May 9: Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates ‘Cheers to 30 Years’
Single Mothers Outreach has announced the gala celebration, "Cheers to 30 Years" will be an anniversary party held 7 p.m. Friday, May 9 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
May 9: Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates ‘Cheers to 30 Years’
Mustangs Beat Old Rival
Braden Van Groningen had 19 kills to lead The Master's University men's volleyball team in a four-set win over the Vanguard Lions Thursday, Feb. 6 in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Beat Old Rival
TMU Announces 2025 Hall of Honor Inductees
The newest members of The Master's University Hall of Honor represent a clear theme: unforgettable excellence in cross country and track and field and an undeniable commitment to Christ and Scripture.
TMU Announces 2025 Hall of Honor Inductees
Canyons Claims Third Straight Conference Win, 77-70 at Glendale
College of the Canyons men's basketball claimed a third straight conference victory on Wednesday, Feb. 5, this time storming past host Glendale College 77-70 behind a game-high 15 points from Gilad Ziegel.
Canyons Claims Third Straight Conference Win, 77-70 at Glendale
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Over Four Million Test Miles Logged in State by Autonomous Vehicles
Autonomous vehicles under testing permits have collectively covered over 4 million miles on California’s public roads from Dec. 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2024, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced.
Over Four Million Test Miles Logged in State by Autonomous Vehicles
SCVNews.com