LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Teen

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Juvenile Isabell Ann Lim. She is a 13 year-old female Asian who was last contacted on March 28 at 9:40 a.m. on the 17900 block of River Circle, in the city of Santa Clarita.

Lim is 5’01” tall, 125lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black “Gap” sweater, black shorts and black “Croc” shoes.

Lim’s family is concerned for her wellbeing and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

