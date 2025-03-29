LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Teen

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The "Superman" roller coaster, closed for refurbishment since September, will now be closed permanently, said officials of Six Flags Magic Mountain.
|
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Juvenile Isabell Ann Lim. She is a 13 year-old female Asian who was last contacted on March 28 at 9:40 a.m. on the 17900 block of River Circle, in the city of Santa Clarita.
|
1928
- Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story
]
|
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the National Tartan Day themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, April 6, 2-4:30 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Community Emergency Response Team Program is looking for volunteers to act as injured survivors for the Disaster Simulation drill on Friday, May 9, from 6–9 p.m.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an Order for Abatement on Thursday, March 20, requiring Sunshine Canyon Landfill to implement stricter and innovative measures to reduce odors that have been impacting the community.
|
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award.
|
Registration is open for the city of Santa Clarita's Community Emergency Response Team training class.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the second annual Animal Care Grant Program.
|
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order removing California Environmental Quality Act requirements for undergrounding utility lines in wildfire-impacted areas of Los Angeles County, California State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has called for this exemption to be applied statewide.
|
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, April 1 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be planning for the establishment of a new county Department for Homelessness Services.
|
College of the Canyons softball pounded out 13 hits in a shortened 12-4 five-inning win over L.A. Valley College on Tuesday, March 25 to win its second straight conference game.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, joined a press conference on Thursday, March 27, on the west steps of the state capitol in Sacramento organized by community members from Val Verde, Castaic and the Santa Clarita Valley. The press conference was held to call attention to the growing public health disaster at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
1934
- Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story
]
|
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, for the SCAA monthly meeting
|
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of its Spring Parks After Dark season with free family art and cultural activities at 33 park locations, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Our family has called Santa Clarita home since 1972 and I take great pride in our city’s beautiful paseos, scenic trails and vibrant neighborhoods.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting four informational meetings to discuss proposed increases to the Landscape Maintenance District (LMD) assessments for three zones in the Saugus neighborhood, including portions of Canyon Heights Zone T-62, Shadow Hills Zone T-48 and Bouquet Canyon Zone T-44.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will celebrate its 2025 Spring Art Festival and Sale at Le Chene French Cuisine. Enjoy art in the beautiful gardens at Le Chene on Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is proud to announce the six outstanding finalists for its 2025 High School Scholarship Awards.
|
Science Talks and College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will present the Star Party and Science Showcase, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 25.
|
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 6-3 home win over L.A. Mission College on Tuesday, March 25 with the Cougars winning five of six singles matches to earn the conference victory.
|
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 2 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.