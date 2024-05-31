LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

|
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assitance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.
An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.
The classic Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.
Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.
Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library and 16 other library systems including the Santa Clarita Public Library, has announced the launch of One Book, One County, a community reading program running from June 1 to July 27.
Mission Valley Bank has announced the appointment of John Parker as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman. Parker, who has been an integral part of the Bank for more than nine years, will assume his new role effective immediately, highlighting continued growth and innovation for the bank.
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from Clayton and Family Promise National to help ensure families in the SCV receive the support they need to remain safely housed.
Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 is set to reopen on Sunday, June 2, after being shut down due to a 9 million-pound landslide.
The lineup of speakers have been announced for the inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival to be held Saturday June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School (SCVi), the founding school for iLEAD, a tuition-free public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, has announced the launch of the new Aerospace Learning Pathway.
1891
- Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story
]
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
The American Red Cross critically needs blood and platelet donors now following a concerning trend over the past month – fewer donors rolling up a sleeve to give lifesaving blood.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Tune in to Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's episode of SCV Means Business to join host, Dr. Jey Wagner, as he interviews economist Mark Schniepp about the current state of the economy
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to drink Mary Jones hemp-infused soda, which have been identified as containing prohibited tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) isolate ingredients.
As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the LA County Rent Relief Program.
2013
- Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story
]
