LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.

Justine Reane Calderon was last seen on May 30, at 8:30 a.m., on the 26400 block of Rockwell Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.

She is 19 years old, 5’01”, 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a a white sweater and blue jeans.

Calderon suffers from mental health issues and her family in concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Person Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.

