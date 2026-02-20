LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Ann Holdefer.

She is a 70-year-old White female who was last seen on Feb. 19, 2026, at 11:11 p.m., on the 30000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road, in the city of Santa Clarita.

Holdefer is 5’03”, 105 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white “Columbia” jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. Holdefer is believed to be traveling in her silver 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, AZ license plate #CDH9747.

Holdefer suffers from a medical condition that requires medication and her family is concerned for her well-being. She has a possible destination of the 10000 block of Coolhurst Drive, Whitter.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

