LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Monique Simone Alamillo aka “Mojo.”

She is a 35-year-old female White who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. on the 27800 block of Camp Plenty Road in the city of Santa Clarita.

Alamillo is 5’09” tall, 160 lbs., has medium length black hair with bleached bangs and brown eyes. She has piercings on her lower lip and gauge earrings. She also has a tattoo of Mario Brothers and a skeleton on her right arm. Alamillo was last seen wearing a black tank top, purple shorts and black boots.

Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

