LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Saugus Man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Eric Peter Nelson.

He is a 44-year-old White male, who was last seen on Sept. 26 at 8:45 p.m., on the 20000 block of Calwood Street in Saugus.

Nelson is 6’04” tall and 300 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green army baseball cap, navy polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Nelson suffers from depression and his family is concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

