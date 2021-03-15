st patrick's day

LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 15, 2021

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

This St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The California Highway Patrol officers from the CHP’s Newhall Area office will also be on the lookout for impaired drivers in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“If drinking is part of your plans, plan on designating a sober driver and find a safe way home,” LASD Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Don’t make poor choices and allow yourself to mix alcohol or drugs with driving.”

On St. Patrick’s Day 2019 in California, seven people were killed, and 116 others were injured in crashes caused by driving under the influence.

Not only does driving under the influence put yourself and others on the road at risk, but it also hurts financially; attorneys’ fees, fines, court costs, insurance rate hikes, and car repairs can reach $15,000 or more in California.

“It’s simple: don’t drink and drive,” Sergeant Hill said. “Stay at home or find a sober driver to take you home.”

California’s public health guidance advises people to limit mixing with other people they don’t live with as much as possible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Although many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be held virtually this year, it’s important to designate a sober driver or stay at home for the night.

If you ever see a suspected drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

st patrick's day

Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Area Office questions a driver during a 2018 operation by a CHP DUI task force.

California Highway Patrol Encourages St. Patrick’s Day Safety

“The CHP is committed to making California’s roadways safe for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Remember to buckle up, slow down, don’t drive distracted, and never drive impaired. If you chose to celebrate, please do so responsibly by designating a sober driver or making other arrangements to get home safe.”

The CHP wants everyone to remember safe driving rules have not changed and that officers will be on the lookout for impaired driving.

The CHP also cautions drivers that alcohol is not the only substance that can lead to an arrest for driving under the influence. Cannabis, prescription medications, and illegal drugs can all lead to impaired driving.

Throughout the country, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration reports that in 2020, 327 fatal alcohol-related crashes occurred on St. Patrick’s Day. Drunk driving accounts for nearly one-third of vehicle-related fatalities in the United States, NHTSA data shows.

In California, the CHP made 67 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day last year. Data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System shows alcohol- or drug-related crashes resulted in injuries to 31 people.

“Think of your safety and that of others before deciding whether it is safe for you to drive,” Office of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney said. “We urge all drivers to make getting home safely part of your celebratory plans.”

The public can help keep California roadways safe by calling 9-1-1 if they suspect an impaired driver. Callers should be prepared to give the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number, and direction of travel.

No Comments for : LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships

    March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships

    2 hours ago
  • Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV

    Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV

    4 hours ago
  • As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back

    As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back

    5 hours ago
  • CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees

    CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees

    6 hours ago
  • LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day

    LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day

    7 hours ago
  • Pediatric Experts: Vaccinating Kids Key to Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

    Pediatric Experts: Vaccinating Kids Key to Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

    7 hours ago
  • Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday

    Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 15)

    Today in SCV History (March 15)

    16 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 14)

    Today in SCV History (March 14)

    2 days ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 13)

    Today in SCV History (March 13)

    3 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.