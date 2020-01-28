LASD to Increase Patrol for Super Bowl Sunday

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding fans attending Super Bowl watch parties to get a safe ride home after the game.
“If you plan on drinking, plan for a ride home with a sober driver,” Los Angele County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Whether your team wins or loses, you’ll always get the ‘W’ by not drinking and driving.”
Super Bowl LIV falls on Sunday, Feb 2, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrols Feb. 2 ready to flag those suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers that driving under the influence of anything that impairs is illegal, including prescriptions, over the counter or illicit drugs and marijuana. If you take prescription drugs, be mindful of side effects, especially if there is a driving or operating machinery warning on the label.
If you’re hosting a watch party, be a team player and have plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic drinks available for designated sober drivers. If a designated sober driver decides to have a drink, make sure someone else who hasn’t been drinking is available to come pick everyone up. Anyone who sees a drunk driver should call 911.
Walking to a bar or party? Walking impaired can also be dangerous, so have someone who is sober walk home with you.
No matter who you are rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday, we are all on the same team when the game ends so remember to go safely.
Funding for Super Bowl Sunday enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
After the passage of state law in 2017 aimed at increasing California’s housing supply, Santa Clarita is seeking $625,000 in state grant funding to help lay the groundwork for new housing over the next eight years.
The American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the City with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2019.
You can avoid the catastrophic consequences of ignorance in a rapidly changing field of law as attorneys David Poole and Brian Koegle of Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP, present the “Be Afraid. Be VERY Afraid!” 2020 Employment Law Update hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Feb. 4th.
After the passage of state law in 2017 aimed at increasing California’s housing supply, Santa Clarita is seeking $625,000 in state grant funding to help lay the groundwork for new housing over the next eight years.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has raised more than $368 million in pledges and cash, which is 95% of its $388 million pre-opening campaign goal, Director Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.
The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon, will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is now accepting online applications for auditions to join the group's Guitar Orchestra, a rare opportunity since guitar-centered student orchestras are rather rare.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.