LASD Torch Relay Honors Ryan Clinkunbroomer, Fallen Heroes

The Memorial Torch Relay Run was established in 1975 to honor the memory of the brave and dedicated peace officers in Los Angeles County who sacrificed their lives in the performance of their duties.

This year’s Memorial Torch Relay Run honored these fallen heroes:

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; and Police Officer Chad Swanson, Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Clinkunbroomer, who was a graduate of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, died in the line of duty on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, while on patrol in Palmdale. The eight-year veteran was 30 years old at the time of his death.

Assistant Sheriff Holly A. Francisco, who presided over the ceremony, kicked off the memorial torch relay with the lighting of the torch and handed it to members of the Special Enforcement Bureau, who will carry the torch to its first destination.

The run, which consists of 57 legs of varying distance, will begin its non-stop journey from the Hall of Justice building in downtown Los Angeles and travel over 300 miles. The Memorial Torch will pass each of the mainland Sheriff’s stations over the course of three days. Nearly 2,000 runners will participate in the relay.

