Today in
S.C.V. History
May 1
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
| Thursday, May 1, 2025
Homeless RV

Law enforcement officers are often the first point of contact for individuals experiencing homelessness and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has established the Homeless Outreach Services Team to serve as a frontline presence in the county’s comprehensive response to homelessness.

“Being homeless is not a crime, it’s a crisis, this is a humanitarian mission, not a law enforcement campaign. No one improves their circumstances while living in an RV or on the street without access to housing, healthcare, or services. Our goal is to be the bridge to stability,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

At the heart of these efforts is Pathway Home, a cornerstone program focused specifically on helping individuals living in RV encampments.

Since its launch in August 2023, the initiative has made a significant impact:

— 1,300 individuals have been moved into interim housing.

— 265 individuals have transitioned into permanent housing.

— 47 full encampment resolutions completed.

— Over 775 dilapidated RVs removed and recycled from the streets of unincorporated Los Angeles County and its Contract Cities.

The Homeless Outreach Services Team team works in close collaboration with the County CEO’s Homeless Initiative Office and several county departments, including Mental Health, Health Services, Public Health, Public Works and Animal Control.

This integrated approach ensures that every participant receives not only shelter, but a full suite of wraparound services tailored to their needs, from mental health support to addiction treatment, case management, benefits assistance and life skills development.

The Homeless Outreach Services Team utilizes a new law enforcement decision-making model known as ROAR (Respond, Observe, Assess, React), enabling deputies to make real-time, informed decisions during field interactions. This model supports the Homeless Outreach Services Team’s efforts to engage RV residents compassionately and effectively identifying when individuals are ready to accept help and facilitate their transition into temporary placements.

Trust-building is critical, as many RV residents need time, repeated engagement and assurance that real solutions, not just enforcement, are being offered. Even when an RV is in disrepair, it often represents the last vestige of independence for someone who has lost everything.

Once transported to interim housing, participants receive a room, three meals daily and direct access to onsite medical and mental healthcare, substance use treatment and other essential supports designed to help them stabilize and transition into permanent housing.

A major logistical hurdle in resolving RV encampments lies in the legal and operational process of vehicle removal. Before any abandoned or inoperable RV can be towed, the county must locate and notify the legal owner, an often-time-consuming task complicated by the fact that many RV occupants are not the registered owners.

Furthermore, the county must secure large, vacant lots to temporarily store these vehicles, many of which are structurally unsound and costly to tow and dispose of. These efforts require careful coordination and significant resources, underscoring the importance of strong interagency collaboration.

Homeless Outreach Services Team’s work represents a shift in how public safety agencies respond to homelessness. Rather than wait for complaints or emergency calls, the team focuses on proactive, consistent outreach, an approach proven to yield better outcomes for everyone involved.

By resolving RV encampments humanely and effectively, the Homeless Outreach Services Team enhances the quality of life not only for those experiencing homelessness but also for residents and businesses in surrounding neighborhoods. The long-term goal is to transition individuals from homelessness into safe, permanent housing, while simultaneously restoring public spaces and upholding community safety.
County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits

County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits
Thursday, May 1, 2025
he Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health has announced that more than 100 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations permits have been issued since the programs launch in November 2024.
FULL STORY...

JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort

JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) celebrated the graduation of 26 new organizations today from its Incubation Academy.
FULL STORY...

SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements

SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.
FULL STORY...

May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month

May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, May 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
FULL STORY...
