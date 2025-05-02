LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program

Law enforcement officers are often the first point of contact for individuals experiencing homelessness and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has established the Homeless Outreach Services Team to serve as a frontline presence in the county’s comprehensive response to homelessness.

“Being homeless is not a crime, it’s a crisis, this is a humanitarian mission, not a law enforcement campaign. No one improves their circumstances while living in an RV or on the street without access to housing, healthcare, or services. Our goal is to be the bridge to stability,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

At the heart of these efforts is Pathway Home, a cornerstone program focused specifically on helping individuals living in RV encampments.

Since its launch in August 2023, the initiative has made a significant impact:

— 1,300 individuals have been moved into interim housing.

— 265 individuals have transitioned into permanent housing.

— 47 full encampment resolutions completed.

— Over 775 dilapidated RVs removed and recycled from the streets of unincorporated Los Angeles County and its Contract Cities.

The Homeless Outreach Services Team team works in close collaboration with the County CEO’s Homeless Initiative Office and several county departments, including Mental Health, Health Services, Public Health, Public Works and Animal Control.

This integrated approach ensures that every participant receives not only shelter, but a full suite of wraparound services tailored to their needs, from mental health support to addiction treatment, case management, benefits assistance and life skills development.

The Homeless Outreach Services Team utilizes a new law enforcement decision-making model known as ROAR (Respond, Observe, Assess, React), enabling deputies to make real-time, informed decisions during field interactions. This model supports the Homeless Outreach Services Team’s efforts to engage RV residents compassionately and effectively identifying when individuals are ready to accept help and facilitate their transition into temporary placements.

Trust-building is critical, as many RV residents need time, repeated engagement and assurance that real solutions, not just enforcement, are being offered. Even when an RV is in disrepair, it often represents the last vestige of independence for someone who has lost everything.

Once transported to interim housing, participants receive a room, three meals daily and direct access to onsite medical and mental healthcare, substance use treatment and other essential supports designed to help them stabilize and transition into permanent housing.

A major logistical hurdle in resolving RV encampments lies in the legal and operational process of vehicle removal. Before any abandoned or inoperable RV can be towed, the county must locate and notify the legal owner, an often-time-consuming task complicated by the fact that many RV occupants are not the registered owners.

Furthermore, the county must secure large, vacant lots to temporarily store these vehicles, many of which are structurally unsound and costly to tow and dispose of. These efforts require careful coordination and significant resources, underscoring the importance of strong interagency collaboration.

Homeless Outreach Services Team’s work represents a shift in how public safety agencies respond to homelessness. Rather than wait for complaints or emergency calls, the team focuses on proactive, consistent outreach, an approach proven to yield better outcomes for everyone involved.

By resolving RV encampments humanely and effectively, the Homeless Outreach Services Team enhances the quality of life not only for those experiencing homelessness but also for residents and businesses in surrounding neighborhoods. The long-term goal is to transition individuals from homelessness into safe, permanent housing, while simultaneously restoring public spaces and upholding community safety.

