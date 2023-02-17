LASD Warns Owners of Increased Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Thefts

The Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention would like to caution you that there has been an increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts in the last few months.

The primary cause for the increase in vehicle thefts is that Kia and Hyundai vehicles produced between 2010 through 2021, are not equipped with an ignition immobilizer. Therefore, these vehicle ignitions can be compromised using a USB cable. A social media challenge on TikTok and other platforms shows people how to steal these vehicles without the use of a key. It is recommended that owners of these vehicles utilize a steering wheel locking device or aftermarket anti-theft system as an effective way to deter these thefts.

Hyundai has introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade for select vehicle models vulnerable to theft by the method popularized on social media. The free upgrade will be performed by Hyundai dealers.

For more information, please visit https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us/releases/3768. For information on free updates to Kia vehicles, contact Kia toll free at 800-333-4542.

Additionally, free steering wheel locks may be available at your local law enforcement agency.

Tips to Minimize Thefts:

— Install a steering wheel locking device.

— Install a battery disconnect switch.

— Install a kill switch (requires professional installation).

— Install an aftermarket car alarm (requires professional installation).

— Lock all windows and doors.

— Park in a well-lit area.

— Park in a secured location (i.e., garage, parking structure, etc.).

— Install GPS device.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

