Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 17
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
LASD Warns Owners of Increased Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Thefts
| Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Kia Hyundai theft crop

The Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention would like to caution you that there has been an increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts in the last few months.

The primary cause for the increase in vehicle thefts is that Kia and Hyundai vehicles produced between 2010 through 2021, are not equipped with an ignition immobilizer. Therefore, these vehicle ignitions can be compromised using a USB cable. A social media challenge on TikTok and other platforms shows people how to steal these vehicles without the use of a key. It is recommended that owners of these vehicles utilize a steering wheel locking device or aftermarket anti-theft system as an effective way to deter these thefts.

Hyundai has introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade for select vehicle models vulnerable to theft by the method popularized on social media. The free upgrade will be performed by Hyundai dealers.

For more information, please visit https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us/releases/3768. For information on free updates to Kia vehicles, contact Kia toll free at 800-333-4542.

Additionally, free steering wheel locks may be available at your local law enforcement agency.

Tips to Minimize Thefts:

— Install a steering wheel locking device.

— Install a battery disconnect switch.

— Install a kill switch (requires professional installation).

— Install an aftermarket car alarm (requires professional installation).

— Lock all windows and doors.

— Park in a well-lit area.

— Park in a secured location (i.e., garage, parking structure, etc.).

— Install GPS device.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Friday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths, 1,096 New Cases in County

Friday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths, 1,096 New Cases in County
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,096 new cases countywide and 26 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

SR 118 Reseda Boulevard Off-ramp to Partially Reopen by Mid-April

SR 118 Reseda Boulevard Off-ramp to Partially Reopen by Mid-April
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
The California Department of Transportation will reopen one lane of the State Route 118 off-ramp to Reseda Boulevard as soon as mid-April.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death

Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 20 additional deaths and 1,144 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New Deaths, 1,191 New Cases in County

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New Deaths, 1,191 New Cases in County
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,191 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
