LASD Warns Owners of Increased Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Thefts

The Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention would like to caution you that there has been an increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts in the last few months.
The primary cause for the increase in vehicle thefts is that Kia and Hyundai vehicles produced between 2010 through 2021, are not equipped with an ignition immobilizer. Therefore, these vehicle ignitions can be compromised using a USB cable. A social media challenge on TikTok and other platforms shows people how to steal these vehicles without the use of a key. It is recommended that owners of these vehicles utilize a steering wheel locking device or aftermarket anti-theft system as an effective way to deter these thefts.
Hyundai has introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade for select vehicle models vulnerable to theft by the method popularized on social media. The free upgrade will be performed by Hyundai dealers.
For more information, please visit https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us/releases/3768. For information on free updates to Kia vehicles, contact Kia toll free at 800-333-4542.
Additionally, free steering wheel locks may be available at your local law enforcement agency.
Tips to Minimize Thefts:
— Install a steering wheel locking device.
— Install a battery disconnect switch.
— Install a kill switch (requires professional installation).
— Install an aftermarket car alarm (requires professional installation).
— Lock all windows and doors.
— Park in a well-lit area.
— Park in a secured location (i.e., garage, parking structure, etc.).
— Install GPS device.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
I am always amazed at how involved and engaged our residents are with our city programs and services. Whether they are playing at our parks, ice skating at The Cube or participating in one of the dozens of classes offered at our two com munity centers in Canyon Country and Newhall, our residents continue to take advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer.
Winter storms brought rain to the Santa Clarita Valley, but according to the Department of Water Resources, we're not out of the drought yet. Whether above average Sierra snowpack is enough to overcome three years of extreme drought remains to be seen. At Water Matters: After the Storms, SCV Water conservation and water planning staff will share the impact of the recent storms on the local water supply. Customers can attend this free live virtual webinar on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will conduct a site visit on Feb. 21 to inspect the property where Shadowbox Studios is proposing to develop a full-service film and television studio campus.
Have you ever wanted to explore the Wild Wild West, escape to a tropical getaway or become a Lord or Lady during the Renaissance? You’ll have your chance to cross these off your list and more at a SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall!
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
Following last year’s successful event, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Free to Be Me Festival to the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, March 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
