LASD Warns Residents of Money Movement & Courier Scam
| Wednesday, Sep 10, 2025
Water drop


Scammers are actively targeting individuals through phone calls, emails, or text messages pretending to be from a bank, law enforcement agency, or government office such as the FBI or IRS.

Victims are pressured into believing their money is at risk. They are tricked into moving funds, investing in fraudulent schemes, or handing cash, gold, or other valuables to a courier. These crimes can affect anyone, regardless of age, background, or financial status.

Common Scam Steps:
-Contact begins with a phone call, email, mailer, or text that looks official, often showing a spoofed caller ID, and sometimes containing a familiar bank logo or government logo.

-Scammers claim your accounts are compromised, that an emergency has occurred, or that you owe money to avoid arrest or penalties.
– The scammers instruct victims not to tell anyone, demanding secrecy and urgency.
– Victims are told to withdraw large sums of money, buy gold or gift cards, or liquidate accounts.
– A courier is usually sent to the victim’s home to pick up the funds or valuables.
– Scammers may request that you download software or allow remote access to your computer, or request that you fill out fraudulent applications collecting sensitive personal information.

Red Flags to Watch For:
– Being pressured to act immediately or told not to share information with anyone.
– Requests for cash, gold, cryptocurrency, or unusual payment methods.
– Couriers sent to your home to collect money (this is NEVER a legitimate practice)
– Requests to download software, give remote access, or provide sensitive data like Social Security or banking information.

How to Stay Alert and Help Others:
– Avoid answering unknown calls and never click a link from a text or email.
– Verify suspicious contacts by calling the bank or agency back using official phone numbers you can find using a search.
– Never move money, withdraw cash, or deliver valuables based on a call, text, flyer, or email.
– Talk with family, friends, or law enforcement before taking action. Legitimate agencies will never demand secrecy.

If You Have Been Targeted or Victimized:
– Contact your local police department immediately and make a report.
– Notify your bank or financial institution to protect your accounts.
– Place fraud alerts with the three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, TransUnion)
– Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission (reportfraud.ftc.gov)
– Report internet related scams to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint center (ic3.gov)
