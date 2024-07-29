header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 29
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
| Monday, Jul 29, 2024

LASD Phone ScamThe Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to warn the public of phone call scammers Impersonating L.A. County Deputies using spoofing apps that show their number on the victim’s caller ID as the Sheriff’s office or local police agencies.

Los Angeles County continues to receive reports from residents receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be a Sheriff’s office Sergeant, Lieutenant or personnel asking for payment for missing grand jury duty subpoena. The scammers will then ask for some type of electronic payment and threaten the callers with their arrest if their payment is not received.

Remember, if there is a warrant for your arrest, you will not receive a phone call from the Sheriff’s Office. Stay informed by following the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters social media pages and your designated patrol station to help keep you up to date on crime trends and safety tips.

Tips on how to avoid falling victim to scam callers:

– If you receive what seems to be a suspicious call, text, or email, verify the identity of the contact through an independent source such as an agency online website, online search engine or phone book directory. Do not use the contact info provided by the caller on the message the scammers sent.

– Do not feel pressured by the threatening caller until you have verified their identity and story. You can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number, and a reference number for the matter they are calling about. This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request.

– It’s OK to Hang UP especially if you suspect the call to be a scam.

– Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department or any government agency would never ask for any type of payment over the phone or banking information.

– All financial transactions are typically handled in person at the courthouses and custody facilities.

– Never send money or give bank account details, or other personal information to anyone you don’t know or trust.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department urges the public to remain safe and reach out to your local law enforcement agencies Stations | Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (lasd.org) if you feel you have been a victim of these crimes.
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Rachel Berger as its next vice provost.
FULL STORY...
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
Beginning this fall, The Master’s University will offer a new music performance ensemble.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University. 
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
Grace Colburn is transferring from University of California, Irvine to The Master's University to continue her college volleyball career.
Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 30, with closed session beginning at 6 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Rachel Berger as its next vice provost.
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
VIA Bash Announces Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association has announce the nominees for the 2024 VIA Bash titled "Color My World."
VIA Bash Announces Award Nominees
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
Beginning this fall, The Master’s University will offer a new music performance ensemble.
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency
County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is creating a new Aquatics Agency that is a key departmental realignment of its vast network of swimming pools, lakes, lake swim beaches and water-related facilities and activities.
L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 4.
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
As summer heats up and water use reaches its peak in our City, it’s crucial that we come together to champion environmental responsibility.
Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot
Colleen Hawkins, Ed.D., Superintendent of the Saugus Union School District has announced that the $190M bond measure for facilities improvements authorized by the SUSD board on July 30 will appear on the November ballot.
SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced its collaboration with the French Police at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to support the French government and authorities for a successful Olympics in Paris and to be a resource for the American citizens and athletes who are visiting and competing as part of LASD's preparation for hosting the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open
The new Valencia Farmers Market will be open Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be open at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Navigation Avenue,
Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
Hello Auto Group has announced its upcoming Car Buying Bootcamp, a comprehensive workshop designed to educate first-time car buyers on the essentials of purchasing a vehicle.
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde's 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
