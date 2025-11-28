LASD Warns SCV Residents About Fraud, Cyber Crime, Financial Scams

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau is seeking to raise awareness of an increasing trend in telecom and internet fraud and financial scams.

Between staying connected with family and friends, shopping and banking online and working remotely, we all depend on security in our interconnected digital world. Criminals from every corner of the globe attack our digital systems on a near-constant basis. They strike targets large and small, from corporate networks to personal smartphones. No one, and no device, is immune from the threat.

The holiday season finds people especially vulnerable to the actions of telecom and internet scammers.

Cyber Monday, Dec. 1, is a day many people shop online for the holidays. Be sure to be vigilant when making purchases online.

It is important to use verified, trusted websites for ordering holiday gifts. You should never send money by Cash App, Venmo or by other means to people you do not know.

Immediate Steps for Victims

Contact your financial institutions immediately and request a “stop” on the payment, when possible, or close the compromised bank account or credit card and open a new one.

File a police report.

Contact the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and Transunion) to monitor your credit activity and freeze your credit if necessary. It is highly recommended that everyone utilize this free service to stay vigilant.

Report the case to the FBI Cybercrime Complaint Center (IC3), ic3.gov.

Challenges in Investigation and Recovery

Scammers operating in foreign jurisdictions present significant challenges for local law enforcement. Local agencies may not be able to apprehend the scammers as they may not be within the state or even the boundaries of the United States.

Recovery of lost funds can vary. If you are defrauded by a licensed professional, such as an attorney or real estate agent, the respective professional association has its own reporting procedure and may provide a path for restitution. In other cases, consult with your certified public accountant to see if the financial loss can be claimed on your taxes.

Prevention Through Public Education

Knowledge is everything. If you become a victim of this crime, remember, you are not alone; talk to someone you know and trust for support and report the incident to law enforcement.

