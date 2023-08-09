header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 9
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
LASD Xylazine Found in Limited Quantities of Illicit Drugs in L.A. County
| Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Scientific Services Bureau has detected xylazine in limited quantities of illicit drugs seized by local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, signaling that the substance is present in the local drug supply.

Xylazine is a veterinary anesthetic that is not FDA approved for human consumption; it can cause dangerously low blood pressure, a decrease in breathing rate and heart rate, and damage to tissue which can lead to skin wounds, large sores and ulcers, when consumed by people.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health stresses that these findings highlight that the illicit drug supply in Los Angeles County remains dangerous and contains substances such as xylazine that can increase overdose deaths. People who are obtaining these drugs may not be aware that xylazine is present.

On March 8, 2023, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health released a health alert highlighting that xylazine is being mixed with illicit opioids such as heroin or fentanyl, or pressed into counterfeit pills (e.g., Norco, Percocet, Vicodin, etc.) or sedatives (Xanax) as a cheap additive to increase the effects of these drugs.

The safest course of action is to avoid using illicit drugs, according to Public Health. To minimize the risk of overdose for people who are using drugs, Public Health urges residents to:

-Never use alone: Using with another person is protective and increases the chances of lifesaving interventions such as the administration of naloxone in instances of an overdose.

-Use small “tester” doses: Starting with small amounts and increasing amounts slowly can help reduce the risk of an overdose if a substance someone is using is contaminated with fentanyl or xylazine.

-Stagger drug use with others: Making sure at least 1 person in the group can administer naloxone to reverse an overdose can save a life.

-Avoid mixing drugs: The effects of combining substances may be stronger and more unpredictable than using one drug alone, and mixing and using multiple drugs increases the risk of an overdose.

-Carry naloxone: Naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose. While xylazine is not an opioid, because it is being found with opioids, naloxone can still successfully restore breathing and reverse the effects of opioids and fentanyl when xylazine is mixed with these drugs.

-Use fentanyl test strips to test drugs for fentanyl: Being able to detect fentanyl in a substance can help people who use drugs use more safely—for example by having naloxone on hand or using smaller amounts of the substance or using a different drug that doesn’t contain fentanyl.

LASD Methodology:

The Crime Lab initiated a three-month pilot program starting April 11, 2023, to track xylazine detected in controlled substances submitted to the Crime Lab. During that time, the Crime Lab analyzed a total of 4,608 controlled substance samples and detected xylazine in a total of 13 samples, resulting in an overall rate 0.003% of samples having xylazine. It was noted that all samples that contained xylazine also contained fentanyl.

Of the 4,608 samples tested, 320 samples were found to contain fentanyl or fentanyl analogs, and of the 320 samples, 13 had an indication of xylazine, resulting in 4% of all substances with fentanyl also having xylazine. However, among the 4,608 samples, methamphetamine was the most prominent substance, being detected in nearly 3,000 samples.

These samples were collected from all jurisdictions throughout Los Angeles County and originated from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol stations or other local police agencies who use the Crime Lab services.  All controlled substance seizures were associated with a criminal case or incident including an arrest, seizure, or warrant service. Seizures varied in size—as small as a “dime bag,” a tablet or tablets, or as large as a kilo (brick). Given the source of these tested controlled substances, these findings are not necessarily indicative of what may be prevalent in the community, nor does it indicate which type of drug is most used.

For questions about LASD’s testing, please contact the Scientific Services Bureau: Captain Ernie Bille (323) 260-8501 or Crime Lab Director James Carroll (323) 260-8502.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LASD Xylazine Found in Limited Quantities of Illicit Drugs in L.A. County

LASD Xylazine Found in Limited Quantities of Illicit Drugs in L.A. County
Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Scientific Services Bureau has detected xylazine in limited quantities of illicit drugs seized by local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, signaling that the substance is present in the local drug supply.
FULL STORY...

County Releases Draft of L.A. County Water Plan

County Releases Draft of L.A. County Water Plan
Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
Los Angeles County Public Works has announced the public release of the Draft Los Angeles County Water Plan.
FULL STORY...

Red Cross: Donation Shortfall May Impact Blood Supply

Red Cross: Donation Shortfall May Impact Blood Supply
Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
FULL STORY...

Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning

Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center

Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center was awarded funding from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and has partnered with Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program to provide vital health care services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber Hosts Two Ribbon Cuttings Thursday, Friday
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a two ribbon cutting ceremonies later this week for two local businesses. 
Chamber Hosts Two Ribbon Cuttings Thursday, Friday
A Big Factor In How AI Will Change Our World Is Trust, CSUN Prof Says
There is little doubt the emergence of artificial intelligence technology will impact every industry on the planet and change the way we approach information online. 
A Big Factor In How AI Will Change Our World Is Trust, CSUN Prof Says
LASD Xylazine Found in Limited Quantities of Illicit Drugs in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Scientific Services Bureau has detected xylazine in limited quantities of illicit drugs seized by local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, signaling that the substance is present in the local drug supply.
LASD Xylazine Found in Limited Quantities of Illicit Drugs in L.A. County
Doubts About the Value of Economists’ Testimony May Have Cost Calif. Consumers $26 Billion, CSUN Prof Asserts
In the fall of 2022, a federal judge in San Diego threw out a class-action lawsuit against eight of the state’s major oil companies that alleged they conspired to fix gas prices in California, costing consumers and retailers more than $26 billion.
Doubts About the Value of Economists’ Testimony May Have Cost Calif. Consumers $26 Billion, CSUN Prof Asserts
California Public Health Recommends Students Catch Up on Routine Vaccines Ahead of New School Year
As the new school year approaches, the California Department of Public Health urges children, teens, and adults to get required and recommended vaccines.
California Public Health Recommends Students Catch Up on Routine Vaccines Ahead of New School Year
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Aug. 21: Deadline to Submit Projects for SCV Make a Difference Day
Make a Difference Day returns to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct. 28. SCV nonprofits and schools are encouraged to submit a project for volunteers to complete on Make a Difference Day.
Aug. 21: Deadline to Submit Projects for SCV Make a Difference Day
Princess Cruises Sets Sail for Antarctica
As a growing number of travelers mull the allure of Antarctica, Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, unveiled four voyages planned for the Seventh Continent for the 2024-2025 season.
Princess Cruises Sets Sail for Antarctica
County Releases Draft of L.A. County Water Plan
Los Angeles County Public Works has announced the public release of the Draft Los Angeles County Water Plan.
County Releases Draft of L.A. County Water Plan
Red Cross: Donation Shortfall May Impact Blood Supply
The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
Red Cross: Donation Shortfall May Impact Blood Supply
Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
Aug. 30: Deadline to Enter SCAA Art Classic
The 33rd Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition, a fundraiser hosted by the ​Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 30: Deadline to Enter SCAA Art Classic
Game Show ‘Beat the Bridge’ Looking for Contestants
"Beat the Bridge" is a new game show casting for contestants. The show to air on Game Show Network is looking for the ultimate team of three that can work together using their fun pop-culture knowledge to "Beat the Bridge" for a chance to win over $10,000.
Game Show ‘Beat the Bridge’ Looking for Contestants
Henry Mayo Recognized by American Heart Association
For the 11th consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Henry Mayo Recognized by American Heart Association
Elks Lodge Donates 300 Backpacks to Child & Family
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 has donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students served by the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Elks Lodge Donates 300 Backpacks to Child & Family
FYI Hosts Beach Day for Local Foster Youth
Several dozen Santa Clarita Valley youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to Fostering Youth Independence’s Reconnect and Rejuvenate Day, which gave the youth a chance to enjoy a day away from the stress of daily life.
FYI Hosts Beach Day for Local Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
CalArts Alum Conducts L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl
California Institute of the Arts alum Ryan Bancroft (Music BFA 2011, MFA 2013) conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl
CalArts Alum Conducts L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl
Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule
California State University, Northridge women's tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the Fall portion of the 2023-24 schedule.
Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule
Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU
Abbie Mullins has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at The Master's University.
Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU
18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA
As far as she can remember, 18-year-old Azaliah Oduwole, from Santa Clarita, has always helped in every way she could and at every opportunity since she was little.
18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA
Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club
As the new school year approaches, parents and caregivers in Santa Clarita Valley are actively searching for a safe, affordable and high-quality after-school program to ensure their children's well-being and success beyond the classroom.
Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club
Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 7 - Sunday, Aug. 13.
Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships
After completing her undergraduate degree, Bonnie Becken went to work as a teacher at the same elementary school she had attended as a child growing up in Burbank.
Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: