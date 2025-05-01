Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration

This is the last chance to purchase tickets and sponsorships for this year’s Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
The 33rd Annual Silver Spur Celebration honoring Lauffer will be held Saturday, May 17, 5:30 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner at the Langham Huntington Hotel, 1401 S Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106.
Tickets are $225 per person or via sponsorship opportunities.
Valet parking $25
The available sponsorships include:
Producer Sponsor
$20,000
Three premium tables for 30 guests
Full-page color ad in tribute program
Recognition in sponsor video
Recognition on event website and print materials
Recognition on electronic marquee
Director Sponsor
$15,000
Two premium tables for 20 guests
Full-page color ad in tribute program
Recognition in sponsor video
Recognition on event website and print material
Recognition on electronic marquee
Playwright Sponsor
$10,000
Two premium tables for 20 guests
Full-page color ad in tribute program
Recognition in sponsor video
Recognition on event website and print materials
Composer Sponsor
$7,500
Premium table for 10 guests
Full-page color ad in tribute program
Recognition in sponsor video and print materials
Purchase Sponsorship
Leading Lady Sponsor
$5,000
Premium table for 10 guests
Full-page color ad in tribute program
Recognition in sponsor video
Ensemble Sponsor
$2,500
Four premium tickets
Half-page color ad in tribute program
Tribute Ads
Congratulate Lauffer with a personal message in the tribute program! We are happy to create your ad for you.
Full-Page: $500
Half-Page: $350
If you are able to produce your own artwork in-house, please request specifications via the email below or by calling (661) 362-3434.
For tickets, sponsorships and more details, visit https://www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/events/2025-silver-spur.php.
For more information you can also call (661) 362-3434 or email cocfoundation@canyons.edu.
