Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration

This is the last chance to purchase tickets and sponsorships for this year’s Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.

The 33rd Annual Silver Spur Celebration honoring Lauffer will be held Saturday, May 17, 5:30 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner at the Langham Huntington Hotel, 1401 S Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106.

Tickets are $225 per person or via sponsorship opportunities.

Valet parking $25

The available sponsorships include:

Producer Sponsor

$20,000

Three premium tables for 30 guests

Full-page color ad in tribute program

Recognition in sponsor video

Recognition on event website and print materials

Recognition on electronic marquee

Director Sponsor

$15,000

Two premium tables for 20 guests

Full-page color ad in tribute program

Recognition in sponsor video

Recognition on event website and print material

Recognition on electronic marquee

Playwright Sponsor

$10,000

Two premium tables for 20 guests

Full-page color ad in tribute program

Recognition in sponsor video

Recognition on event website and print materials

Composer Sponsor

$7,500

Premium table for 10 guests

Full-page color ad in tribute program

Recognition in sponsor video and print materials

Purchase Sponsorship

Leading Lady Sponsor

$5,000

Premium table for 10 guests

Full-page color ad in tribute program

Recognition in sponsor video

Ensemble Sponsor

$2,500

Four premium tickets

Half-page color ad in tribute program

Tribute Ads

Congratulate Lauffer with a personal message in the tribute program! We are happy to create your ad for you.

Full-Page: $500

Half-Page: $350

If you are able to produce your own artwork in-house, please request specifications via the email below or by calling (661) 362-3434.

For tickets, sponsorships and more details, visit https://www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/events/2025-silver-spur.php.

For more information you can also call (661) 362-3434 or email cocfoundation@canyons.edu.

