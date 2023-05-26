‘Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens’ Opening Night Reception

The Canyon Theatre Guild will offer an opening night reception for Jones Hope Wooten’s comedy “Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens” on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Opening night will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in rotation with the comedy Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” through June 24.

“Last Round Up of the Guacamole Queens” is part of a series, being the third and final installment of the Verdeen Cousins “Texas Trilogy.” The CTG, in years past, has produced the first two parts of the trilogy, which were very well-received, starting with “The Red Velvet Cake Wars” followed by “Rex’s Exes.” Many of the main characters will be reprising their roles in this latest addition to the story.

The comedy features the Verdeen cousins return to Sweetgum, Texas to throw the best high school reunion for their class before the old building is torn down. The women must deal with ex-husbands, career disappointments and community feuds if they are to throw a successful reunion.

“This show has non-stop laughter in a class reunion you will never forget,” said the show’s director, Barry Agin.

“A Comedy of Tenors” is a farce which serves as the sequel to Ken Ludwig’s well-received “Lend Me a Tenor”. Set in 1930s Paris, the show follows an esteemed opera producer who must learn to wrangle his superstar talent as they get into hijinks of mistaken identity, love affairs and hardcore fans.

“This show is non stop laughs and non stop fun,” said director Ted Tobin.

Tickets are available now, call the box office at (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/shows. Not recommended for very young children.

