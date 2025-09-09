Last Tune-Ups for SCV Football

Most of the SCV’s football teams are struggling so far this year in their non-conference or non-league games. In fact, this past weekend we only had three winners out of 10 teams. But we have full confidence in better results to come.

The Foothill League will begin play on Sept. 19, so this weekend offers the last opportunity for those teams to tune up before they begin clashing with each other. College of the Canyons will start conference play that same weekend, on Sept. 20. Trinity and SCCS don’t start league play until early October.

Foothill League

We congratulate Saugus and West Ranch as the only Foothill League teams to pull out a win last weekend.

Saugus

The Saugus Centurions are currently riding high at 3-0 on the season. The most recent victory was in dramatic come-back fashion over Camarillo (1-2) on Sept. 5 by a score of 30-27.

Saugus will take on the Hueneme Vikings (1-2) away on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. (Note: That has changed from Friday.) Hueneme beat Channel Islands (0-2) on Sept. 5 by a score of 25-0.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/football/

Valencia

The Valencia Vikings slipped to 2-1 on Sept. 5 with a tough 38-42 loss to Bishop Amat (2-1). Valencia will play the Paraclete Spirits (3-0) away on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Paraclete knocked off Hart 47-21 on Sept. 5. This should be a good test for both teams.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/football/

Hart

The Hart Hawks lost to Paraclete (3-0) 21-47 on Sept. 5 to drop to 1-2 on the season so far. Hart was scheduled to play the Bishop Montgomery Knights on Sept. 12. However, for reasons we won’t get into, Bishop Montgomery has suspended its varsity football program for the remainder of the season and all games are forfeited. As of Sept. 9 it is unknown if Hart will find a replacement opponent this weekend. The Bishop Montgomery game had been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at COC.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/football/

Golden Valley

Golden Valley dropped to 0-3 on the season after getting run over by the Lancaster Eagles 12-56 on Sept. 5. That was a bit of a surprise considering Lancaster was 0-2 going into that game.

The Grizzlies will host the South Pasadena Tigers (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. The Tigers lost to Crescenta Valley (2-0) on Sept. 5 by a score of 21-42.

The game will be played on the Canyon High School field, 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/football/

Castaic

The Castaic Coyotes are also 0-3 after being shut out by the San Joaquin Memorial Panthers (2-1) 0-49 on Sept. 5.

Castaic will host the Dominguez Dons (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. on the Valencia High School field. The Dons defeated Hawthorne (1-2) 58-6 on Sept. 5.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/football/

West Ranch

The West Ranch Wildcats (1-2) got an encouraging 23-13 victory over the Antelope Valley Antelopes (0-2) on Sept. 5. They’ll need all the encouragement they can get this week. West Ranch will host the Thousand Oaks Lancers on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Thousand Oaks is 3-0 after defeating Agoura 20-19 on Sept. 5.

The game will be played at Valencia High School, 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/football/

Canyon

Canyon is also 0-3 after losing to Kennedy (2-1) 21-29 on Sept. 5. The Cowboys will face a tough one at Crespi on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. The Celts are 3-0 after defeating Cleveland 42-16 on Sept. 5. Crespi also defeated Golden Valley 41-16 on Aug. 29.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/football/

Other Local High Schools

SCCS

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (eight-man football) are 0-3 so far after losing to Mammoth on Sept. 5 by a score of 28-56.

SCCS will next play at home against the Fresno Christian Eagles (3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Eagles defeated Priory (0-1) 52-26 on Sept. 6.

The game will be played at Hart High School, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.

Heritage League play will begin for SCCS on Oct. 4.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/santa-clarita-christian-cardinals/football/

Trinity

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights are 1-1 after beating the 0-3 Don Bosco Tech Tigers 42-0 on Sept. 6.

Trinity will host the Gahr Gladiators (0-2) on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:00 p.m. Gahr lost to Cerritos (2-1) 7-35 on Aug. 29.

The game will be played at COC. College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

Cottonwood League Play for Trinity Classical Academy begins Oct. 2.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/trinity-classical-academy-knights/football/

College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons football is having a slow start this year and is 0-2 after losing to El Camino on Sept. 6 by a score of 13-17. Next up will be the Riverside City College Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 13 at noon at home. The Tigers are 1-1 after losing to Golden West (2-0) 35-42 on Sept. 6.

COC starts conference play on Sept. 20.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

https://cocathletics.com/sports/fball/2025-26/schedule

