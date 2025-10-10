Late Goal Gives Mustangs Road Loss

One goal scored with 3:24 to play was the difference as The Master’s University men’s soccer team fell to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 9, 1-0 in Mesa, Ariz.

The Mustangs (4-5-1, 3-3) struggled to mount an attack throughout the match, getting just five shots off over the entire 90 minutes. On the season, TMU averages better than 15 shots per game.

On the other side of the sheet, the Bucs were held to 10 shots, with three on goal.

“Great battle, but we just made a late mistake to foul and leave the far post open,” said TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard. “(It was) a long day of travel and we gave it everything we had. We’ve had some tough, devastating losses, but that was at the top. Credit Park, they played some of the best soccer I’ve seen from them and that’s what it took to beat us at their place.”

The loss drops TMU down to sixth in the standings and vaults Park-Gilbert up to a tie for third with Embry-Riddle. Soka and La Sierra hold on to the top two spots.

Trent Rickard had two shots with one on goal. Zach Rodriguez , Kai Terentieff and Caden Deck had the other shots for TMU

Due to anticipated thunderstorms on Saturday in Arizona, the game against Arizona Christian has been moved up to Friday night, Oct. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

