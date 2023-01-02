Laura Kirchhoff | Happy New Year from Circle of Hope

On behalf of Circle of Hope, our board of directors, staff and the hundreds of clients that we serve, we would like to wish you and your family a very happy New Year.

This year with your support, Circle of Hope has paid thousands of dollars in cancer medical bills for those who would not have otherwise been able to afford their lifesaving treatments, offer 20+ online and in-person classes, programs, and services to hundreds of cancer patients, survivors, their families and caregivers and our support group has given emotional and educational support to all those affected by cancer. You gave others the gift of hope and for that we are so appreciative.

We are so grateful to our Santa Clarita community. With your continued generosity, Circle of Hope will continue to help and support those that we currently serve along with those who will seek assistance in 2023.

Please consider making a lasting gift to help those with cancer have a bright and hopeful new year.

For more information on services, how to volunteer or to donate to Circle of Hope visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

Thank you and Happy New Year,

Laura Kirchhoff

Executive Director

Christy Grable

Chairman of the Board, 2022

Alison Lindemann

Chairman of the Board, 2023

