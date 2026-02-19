header image

February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission
mission
Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026

Laurene Weste mugshotAs you step into William S. Hart Park, the sights and sounds of the Old West come alive. The rhythm of boots shuffling across the dance floor, the unmistakable aroma of Dutch oven peach cobbler drifting through the mesquite-scented air and the ringing of a blacksmith’s hammer all echo a time when Santa Clarita’s hills and valleys were shaped by cowboys living the frontier life.

There is no setting more fitting to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival than this historic park, now proudly under City stewardship and embodying the very spirit the festival was created to honor.

William S. Hart Park is a crucial part of our city’s story. Once the home of silent film star and Western icon William S. Hart, the park pays homage to the roots of cowboy culture.

For generations, its grounds have served as a living reminder of California’s heritage, making it a natural home for a festival dedicated to preserving and sharing those traditions.

Originally called the Cowboy Poetry and Music Festival, the event was inspired by the post-Civil War tradition of cowboys sharing rhyming tales around trailside campfires, marking the beginning of a beloved tradition.

Since 1994, the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival has continued to bring together residents and visitors from near and far to celebrate our city’s rich Western roots through art, music, film and television.

This 30th Anniversary is not only a celebration of the festival’s three decades of history, but a tribute to the enduring cowboy spirit that continues to thrive in Santa Clarita today.

The story of the Cowboy Festival is one worth telling. For many years, the festival was hosted at Melody Ranch, where visitors stepped into the Old West, walking the dusty streets of the former Gene Autry Ranch. These iconic sets served as the backdrop for legendary productions such as “Gunsmoke,” “Magnificent Seven,” numerous classic Westerns and HBO’s “Deadwood.”

The Cowboy Festival’s journey has mirrored the resilience of the community it celebrates. After relocating to William S. Hart Park in 2015 due to changes in filming contracts, the festival was suspended from 2020 to 2022 during the pandemic. A temporary move to Old Town Newhall followed in 2023, before the festival proudly returned to William S. Hart Park in 2024.

This year marks another important milestone for the festival. In addition to celebrating its 30th Anniversary, it will be the first time the event is held at William S. Hart Park following the official transfer of the site to the city of Santa Clarita. This transition allows for continued enhancements to an already much-anticipated celebration.

Music lovers will be treated to a full lineup of cowboy, country, folk and bluegrass performances across three stages. As you stroll through the park, keep an eye out for roaming performers, including skilled trick ropers who add to the immersive frontier atmosphere.

Cowgirls and cowboys alike can kick up a little dust at the Horseshoe Honky Tonk, a welcoming line dance hall with DJs and guided lessons, or take a moment to relax at the Watering Hole, a shaded gathering space with refreshments and live ragtime piano music.

Families and history enthusiasts are invited to step back in time through Living History demonstrations, including blacksmithing and a cattle camp that showcases authentic cowboy life. Be sure to explore Pioneer Corner with Gilchrist Farms, where guests can experience panning for gold, candle making, leather stamping and witness live demonstrations, such as wool spinning and butter making. We’re also wrangling up brand new experiences this year, so stay tuned for the details!

As we celebrate 30 years of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, I look forward to welcoming you, your family and friends to experience the history, music and community spirit that make this event so special. I hope you will join us at William S. Hart Park as we honor three decades of Western tradition together.

The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 18-9 at William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321. For more information on this free family event visit https://cowboyfestival.org.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
