1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
Laurene Weste | Changing Lives, One Paw at a Time
Thursday, Mar 6, 2025

Laurene Weste 2024“You cannot share your life with a dog…or a cat, and not know perfectly well that animals have personalities and minds and feelings.” – Jane Goodall

Throughout my entire life, I have surrounded myself with animals, whether it is my beloved donkey, cattle dogs or horses, animals truly do have incredible personalities and dynamic feelings.

Whether you are a “dog person” or a “cat person,” every animal deserves to be respected and treated with love, and that’s why I am such an advocate for the tremendous animal care services and vast adoption opportunities that we offer in our community.

Just minutes away off of the I-5 freeway is the Castaic Animal Care Center. Rather than paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a pet, I urge residents to visit this center instead. Fall in love with some greying snouts, toothy smiles and wagging tails, all filled with love in their hearts. Each one of these animals are looking for a home, so why not make the easy decision to save a life? The Castaic Animal Care Center has recently undergone renovations, including new turf and shaded areas, allowing the dogs to run around in a safe and comfortable area, as well as meet potential new owners. Be sure to follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media for featured animals up for adoption, as well as adoption events throughout the year. You can also visit AnimalCare.LACounty.gov to view available animals online or visit in person at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road.

Another crucial task that helps alleviate a surge of adoptions or a horrible sickness to your pet is by getting them spayed or neutered. Currently, the city is partnering with Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control and the Simi Valley Non-Profit Spay and Neuter Clinic to provide low-cost services to pet owners in financial need. This mobile clinic is stationed at the Newhall Community Center parking lot at 22421 Market Street, Newhall, CA 91321 every Monday. According to the Humane Society of the United States, spaying and neutering your pets can increase their lifespan.

In a study by the University of Georgia, “…the life expectancy of neutered male dogs was 13.8 percent longer and that of spayed female dogs was 26.3 percent longer.” By spaying and neutering your pet, you can reduce the risk of disease, roaming and overpopulation, as well as prevent different types of cancers in dogs and cats. If you would like to receive these services for your pet(s), call (805) 584-3823 or email svspayneuter@gmail.com.

Starting in March, the city will once again open applications for the 2025 Animal Care Grant program. Designed to help enhance animal care services provided within the city, eligible organizations can choose to apply between two different grant categories for projects related to animal spay/neuter programs, clinics and general animal support. The program prioritizes addressing animal overpopulation through expanded spay and neuter services and ensures that rescue animals, or those waiting for adoption, have a safe environment where all their basic needs will be met. I am proud that our City Council has prioritized these needs and continues to advocate for animals in Santa Clarita.

I hope residents and businesses take advantage of the many opportunities that we have right here in our community. Whether you’re adopting a new pet, taking them to the mobile clinic or applying for grant funding, we are proud to work with our partners and residents to help care for our furry friends. To view all of the resources and programs mentioned above, please visit SantaClarita.gov/AnimalCare, or contact our Community Preservation Division at (661)286-4007.

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
Mustangs Need Four to get Past Tigers
