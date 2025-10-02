Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park

Santa Clarita’s story has always been one of history, community and preservation. It is a wonderful feeling knowing that William S. Hart Park is officially under city ownership, extending our network to 40 unique parks located across our community. This landmark, once the cherished home of silent film legend William S. Hart, now stands as a living reminder of our incredible past and a promise to preserve it for all future generations.

One of the park’s most treasured spaces, the historic Ranch House, is now open to the public. Built in 1910, the Ranch House was Hart’s first residence on the property and offers visitors an intimate look at his life before moving into the grand hilltop mansion. Walking through the Ranch House today, visitors can enjoy self-guided tours filled with original furnishings and Hart’s personal belongings. The Tack Room, complete with lovingly-restored saddles, bridles and gear, offers a unique glimpse into his love of horses and the Old West. Each room brings the silent film era to life, allowing guests to experience the lifestyle of one of Hollywood’s most iconic pioneers and his famous friends.

No trip to Hart Park is complete without a stop at the barnyard. Families can meet the many animals who call the park home, including donkeys, alpacas, cows, pot-bellied pigs and even two giant tortoises named Bill and Mary Ellen. For generations, the barnyard has been a favorite destination, providing a joyful and educational experience for children and adults alike. Combined with the sweeping lawns, shady picnic areas and trails, Hart Park is a place where history and everyday recreation meet.

On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4 and 5, the 31st Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will take place on the park grounds. Led by the local Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, hosted by Los Angeles county and always welcomed and supported by the Friends of Hart Park, the Pow Wow honors the enduring heritage of Native Americans and their deep roots in our valley. Visitors will experience traditional dancing, drumming, storytelling, arts, crafts and great food, each reflecting the culture and traditions of multiple Indigenous peoples.

The Pow Wow is more than an event. It is an opportunity for our community to reflect on the original stewards of this land and to honor their traditions that continue to shape Santa Clarita’s identity. As Hart Park begins this new chapter under city care, it is especially meaningful to celebrate its future by embracing the voices and heritage of those who came before us.

William S. Hart Park is truly where history, culture and community all come together. I invite you to rediscover this treasure, tour the Ranch House, visit the barnyard, explore the trails and join us this October for the Hart of the West Pow Wow. It can be a full playday for a family outing whether you come to connect with our city’s Hollywood heritage, enjoy the beauty of the natural landscape or experience living Native traditions, Hart Park offers something meaningful for every visitor. It is a place to reflect, to learn and to celebrate the stories that continue to shape Santa Clarita. Can’t wait to see you in the Park.

For more information or to learn about Hart Park, please visit SantaClarita.gov/HartPark. To learn more about the Hart of the West Pow Wow, please visit Tataviam-NSN.us.

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.

