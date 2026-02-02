header image

February 2
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Laurene Weste | Looking Ahead
Monday, Feb 2, 2026

Laurene Weste mugshotAs we step into 2026, I am honored to serve as your Mayor and am excited for what lies ahead for Santa Clarita. The start of a new year always brings a renewed sense of possibility and that feeling is matched by meaningful progress you’ll be able to see, experience and enjoy throughout our community.

In the months ahead, several milestone projects will move from long-anticipated plans to real places where families can gather, play and form lasting memories. We will open our second bike park with the completion of the Haskell Canyon Bike Park, another step forward in creating active, outdoor spaces that serve residents and visitors of all ages.

This spring, we will celebrate a major community tradition, the 30th anniversary of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. This world-renowned event will take place at William S. Hart Park for the first time since the city took ownership of the site, creating new opportunities to embrace our history and the cowboy culture we are so proud of, with beloved favorites and new additions, including a line dancing competition and of course, the peach cobbler.

Also this spring, we anticipate the opening of the revamped and expanded David March Park, including additional acreage, a new baseball field and the city’s phenomenal second exercise staircase. As we move into the fall, we look forward to celebrating the grand opening of The Rink Sports Pavilion, a place designed for skating, sports and time together in a safe, fun environment for all our family and friends.

Alongside these major openings, we will stay focused on the work that protects Santa Clarita’s quality of life, adding to the green belt of open space surrounding and protecting our city, preserving our history, advocating for local control, maintaining our infrastructure and striving to keep Santa Clarita among the safest cities in the nation.

I am looking forward to a year filled with progress and moments that bring us all together.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
SCVNews.com