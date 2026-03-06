header image

March 7
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Laurene Weste | Read Along with This Year’s One Story One City
| Friday, Mar 6, 2026

Laurene Weste mugshotIn every community, there are moments when people pause, turn the page together and discover something larger than themselves. A story has the power to spark conversation between neighbors, connect generations and transform quiet reading into a city experience.

This March, the Santa Clarita Public Library invites residents to be part of that collective moment through One Story One City. This will be a community-wide book club that brings Santa Clarita together around a single, meaningful read.

Presented by the Library, in partnership with the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, this year’s selection is “The Music Shop,” a novel by Rachel Joyce, the author of the worldwide bestseller, “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.”

Set in 1988, the story centers on Frank, the quiet, meticulous owner of a small music shop crammed with vinyl records of every speed, size and genre. Whether the genre is classical, jazz or punk, if it’s on vinyl, Frank knows it, loves it and sells it. He has an extraordinary gift for placing the right music in people’s lives at exactly the moment they need it, often before they even know they’re searching.

Frank’s carefully structured world is disrupted when Ilse Brauchmann steps into his shop. As their unlikely friendship unfolds, the novel explores themes of grief, healing and the courage it takes to truly listen to music, to others and to ourselves.

Throughout March, residents are encouraged to read “The Music Shop” and participate in Library-hosted programs and discussions across the City. One Story One City welcomes readers to take part in a variety of themed activities, crafts, discussions and this year, music.

For more information, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com and experience this book in a way only community reading would allow.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
Bill Miranda | Spring into The Cuuuuube, Keep Santa Clarita Moving

Bill Miranda | Spring into The Cuuuuube, Keep Santa Clarita Moving
Thursday, Mar 5, 2026
Spring is a season of new beginnings, longer days and renewed energy.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Two New Events Celebrating Spring

Ken Striplin | Two New Events Celebrating Spring
Tuesday, Mar 3, 2026
Innovation guides how Santa Clarita brings the community together through its events and programming. Each year, the city introduces new ways to engage residents and highlight what makes Santa Clarita unique.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect

Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect
Monday, Mar 2, 2026
In Santa Clarita, building a strong sense of community is a priority we carry through everything we do, from shared experiences that bring residents together to programs and opportunities that encourage us to learn, participate and connect with one another.
READ MORE...

Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival

Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’

Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
Monday, Feb 23, 2026
One of the most rewarding parts of my role as City Manager is connecting with our community and sharing the stories behind the people, projects and services that make Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 15: Strange, Ghostly Tales of the SCV at Placerita Nature Center
Think you know the history of the Santa Clarita Valley? Think again. Join the Placerita Canyon Nature Associates and Country of Los Angeles Department of Recreation for an afternoon of strange, surprising and downright ghostly tales from deep in the heart of the SCV at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, Sunday, March 15, 2-4 p.m.
March 15: Strange, Ghostly Tales of the SCV at Placerita Nature Center
March 21: ‘Be Our Guest’ Santa Clarita Master Chorale Cabaret & Cabernet Benefit
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites guests to experience an elegant evening of fundraising at the annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit, with this year's theme: “Be Our Guest,” on Saturday, March 21.
March 21: ‘Be Our Guest’ Santa Clarita Master Chorale Cabaret & Cabernet Benefit
CDPH Urges Public to Avoid Sick, Dead Marine Mammals, Birds Along California Coast
The California Department of Public Health is urging the public to avoid contact with dead or distressed marine mammals and wild birds along the California coast after H5N1 bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, was confirmed in weaned northern elephant seal pups at Año Nuevo State Park in San Mateo county.
CDPH Urges Public to Avoid Sick, Dead Marine Mammals, Birds Along California Coast
March 14: Discovery Days at Placerita Canyon Nature Center Acorn Amphitheatre
The Placerita Canyon Nature Associates and County of Los Angeles Parks and Recreation will host a special Discovery Days event 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Acorn Amphitheatre at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center.
March 14: Discovery Days at Placerita Canyon Nature Center Acorn Amphitheatre
March 14: Rancho Camulos Presents St. Francis, Baldwin Hills Dam Disasters
Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present a special program, "After the Break," on Saturday March 14 at 1 p.m. The event will include a presentation by historian Ann Stansell, who explores the lasting impact of the 1928 St. Francis Dam collapse and the 1963 Baldwin Hills Dam failure.
March 14: Rancho Camulos Presents St. Francis, Baldwin Hills Dam Disasters
March 26-29: ‘We, the Women’ presented by the Dumas-Stenson Thespians
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians will present "We, the Women," Thursday, March 26 through Sunday March 29 at the MAIN.
March 26-29: ‘We, the Women’ presented by the Dumas-Stenson Thespians
Child & Family Center Earns 2026 Silver Bell Seal by Mental Health America
Child & Family Center has been recognized with a 2026 Silver Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being and prevention.
Child & Family Center Earns 2026 Silver Bell Seal by Mental Health America
SDFHC Hosts Successful Inaugural Crab Fest Fundraiser at Elks Lodge
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. hosted its inaugural Crab Fest on Saturday, Feb. 28, bringing together community members, leaders, and supporters for an evening of food, fellowship and philanthropy.
SDFHC Hosts Successful Inaugural Crab Fest Fundraiser at Elks Lodge
Here Comes Softball
Foothill League softball begins next week.
Here Comes Softball
March 21: Sound Bath Event at Agua Dulce Winery
Agua Dulce Winery will host a sound bath event, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Saturday, March 21.
March 21: Sound Bath Event at Agua Dulce Winery
Get Ready for Foothill League Baseball
Foothill League baseball games will get started in earnest next week.
Get Ready for Foothill League Baseball
March 12: Color Me Mine ‘Pints & Paints’ at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing in collaboration with Color Me Mine will host a St. Patrick's Day themed mug painting class "Pints & Paints," Thursday, March 12 6-9 p.m.
March 12: Color Me Mine ‘Pints & Paints’ at Lucky Luke Brewing
March 16: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its general meeting at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, March 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
March 16: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration
March 14-15: ‘Irish Fest’ at Pocock Brewing Company
Pocock Brewing Company will host a St. Patrick's Day Festival, "Irish Fest," noon-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14 and noon-9 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
March 14-15: ‘Irish Fest’ at Pocock Brewing Company
Cougars Open Conference Schedule 11-4 Over West L.A. College
College of the Canyons baseball opened up Western State Conference, South Division play with an 11-4 home victory over West L.A. College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 3.
Cougars Open Conference Schedule 11-4 Over West L.A. College
Cougars Get Back in Win Column 2-1 Over Moorpark College
College of the Canyons softball scored its go-ahead run in the third inning, then held on the rest of the way for 2-1 victory over Moorpark College at Whitten Field on Tuesday, March 3.
Cougars Get Back in Win Column 2-1 Over Moorpark College
Canyons Stacks Second Conference Victory at Cypress Ridge
College of the Canyons men's golf won its second consecutive Western State Conference tourney with an eight-stroke victory at Cypress Ridge Golf Club on Monday, March 2.
Canyons Stacks Second Conference Victory at Cypress Ridge
Bill Miranda | Spring into The Cuuuuube, Keep Santa Clarita Moving
Spring is a season of new beginnings, longer days and renewed energy.
Bill Miranda | Spring into The Cuuuuube, Keep Santa Clarita Moving
TMU’s Ulibarri Places Third at RMC Intercollegiate
Hannah Ulibarri placed third and Wes Opliger finished in fourth as The Master's University golf teams competed in the RMC Intercollegiate in Lake Las Vegas, Nev. March 3-4, with the men finishing in fifth and the women in sixth.
TMU’s Ulibarri Places Third at RMC Intercollegiate
First Day of Swim Nationals puts Four TMU Relays on Podiums
Wednesday, March 4, the opening day of the 2026 NAIA Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, was a massive success for The Master's University swimmers competing in the first four relays of the four-day event held in Elkhart, Indiana.
First Day of Swim Nationals puts Four TMU Relays on Podiums
