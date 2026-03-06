Laurene Weste | Read Along with This Year’s One Story One City

In every community, there are moments when people pause, turn the page together and discover something larger than themselves. A story has the power to spark conversation between neighbors, connect generations and transform quiet reading into a city experience.

This March, the Santa Clarita Public Library invites residents to be part of that collective moment through One Story One City. This will be a community-wide book club that brings Santa Clarita together around a single, meaningful read.

Presented by the Library, in partnership with the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, this year’s selection is “The Music Shop,” a novel by Rachel Joyce, the author of the worldwide bestseller, “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.”

Set in 1988, the story centers on Frank, the quiet, meticulous owner of a small music shop crammed with vinyl records of every speed, size and genre. Whether the genre is classical, jazz or punk, if it’s on vinyl, Frank knows it, loves it and sells it. He has an extraordinary gift for placing the right music in people’s lives at exactly the moment they need it, often before they even know they’re searching.

Frank’s carefully structured world is disrupted when Ilse Brauchmann steps into his shop. As their unlikely friendship unfolds, the novel explores themes of grief, healing and the courage it takes to truly listen to music, to others and to ourselves.

Throughout March, residents are encouraged to read “The Music Shop” and participate in Library-hosted programs and discussions across the City. One Story One City welcomes readers to take part in a variety of themed activities, crafts, discussions and this year, music.

For more information, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com and experience this book in a way only community reading would allow.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.

